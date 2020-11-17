ROBERT MAGOBET
Three Chanute High School volleyball players have been added to the All-SEK team this week.
Senior middle hitter Sabry Trout was unanimous first-team, while seniors Avrey Finley (outside hitter) and Taylor West (middle hitter) were selected for the second team.
CHS finished the year with a 17-11 record and advanced to the sub-state championship game.
As an individual, Trout mustered up 264 kills, 26 aces, 41 blocks, seven assists and two digs on the year. Finley registered 77 kills, 11 aces, 13 digs, one ace and one block in the campaign, and West accumulated 42 kills, 21 aces, 11 blocks and one dig.
CHC head volleyball coach Jory Murry said she was very proud of her players.
“(I’m) very proud of all three of our seniors for their major contributions to this year’s team,” she said.
“They led our team in all but one stat between the three of them and were definitely our leaders on the court. We are sad to see them leave, but so grateful they were able to be a part of our program.”
Trout said she was sad about leaving the program, too.
“Going into this year, I was still shocked that it was my last year,” she previously said. “These last four years have truly flown by and it’s crazy still that it’s all over. But these past couple weeks just thinking about not practicing or playing again in high school is sad but at the same time, a really good chapter that has closed for me.”
Finley had some of the same sentiments.
“The last four years of volleyball was an amazing experience and I would never take back any minute,” she said. “It’s very sad to be done, but I can’t wait to come back and watch my fellow teammates play.”
Trout will weigh her options when it comes to playing volleyball in college, as Neosho County, Labette County and Kansas City Kansas community colleges all are interested in her talents. Finley will attend the University of Kansas to pursue a career as a nursing practitioner, and West will attend a school in California.
