COFFEYVILLE – The momentum that was started by Chanute High School senior middle hitter Sabry Trout carried the Lady Blue Comets to a win over Coffeyville High School on the road Tuesday evening.
Trout spiked the volleyball early on, giving Chanute an early 1-0 lead in the final third set versus Coffeyville. But this propelled CHS after a late run that led to a 25-17 set win thanks to a great job in blocking around the net. Chanute won the first set 25-22 and lost the second set 25-24.
Trout had 20 kills, three blocks and three aces. Senior outside hitter Avrey Finley had five kills, one dig and three aces, senior middle hitter Taylor West tallied four aces and three kills, freshman setter Elle Kreighbaum registered two aces, and sophomore Brinly Bancroft notched one kill, block and dig.
In the first set win, Chanute went on an early 9-5 run and then a 3-0 run, which put the Lady Blue Comets up 16-13. Up 24-22, Trout set up Finley, who emphatically spiked the ball for the first set win.
Finley recollected the entire meet, as well as some pitfalls in the match versus Coffeyville.
“Tonight’s match was a little rough I think for everyone on the team, and I definitely think we have a lot of room for improvement, in our communication, and talking just needs to improve overall,” Finley said.
CHS head volleyball coach Jory Murry said she finally recognized her team on the tail end of the Coffeyville match.
“I think the last six or seven, eight points, we finally played like we play, because the rest of the night was a team I never met before,” Murry said, “and so when we finally started playing like we can, we went on a run and finished strong, which is good. Being able to make a comeback from struggling all night long and at least ending on a positive note was good.”
A key Tuesday night was how coachable the three freshmen were, too, including Kreighbaum, Jacie Costin and Kierny Follmer, who made significant impacts.
Pittsburg:
Chanute fell short to Pittsburg 2-0, 31-29 and 25-15.
In this competition, Trout had 10 kills and one block, while West had four aces and three kills.
“It’s really hard (going) into the 30s and lose that set. It’s really mentally draining and really hard to come back,” Murry said. “Tonight really was the first night that I kind of seen them give up on themselves a little bit. You know, typically we play throughout the season; we haven’t really done that. We’ve been able to play every single set as a new set, but for whatever reason, tonight we did not do that.”
Chanute (7-5) next will compete in the Chanute Invitational this Saturday at 9 am.
