Chanute Volleyball vs. Paola 9.22.22 - Kierny Follmer

Chanute junior Kierny Follmer prepares to serve during a home match against Paola on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 Carter Finuf | The Comet

COFFEYVILLE —  The Chanute Blue Comets moved to 7-1 in Southeast Kansas League play during a volleyball quadrangular in Coffeyville. The Blue Comets defeated Pittsburg 25-12, 25-11, before taking down Labette County 25-19, 25-16.

The wins move Chanute to the top of the league standings, having both the best league and overall record of the seven SEK squads with just a few matches left to play in the regular season.

