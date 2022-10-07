COFFEYVILLE — The Chanute Blue Comets moved to 7-1 in Southeast Kansas League play during a volleyball quadrangular in Coffeyville. The Blue Comets defeated Pittsburg 25-12, 25-11, before taking down Labette County 25-19, 25-16.
The wins move Chanute to the top of the league standings, having both the best league and overall record of the seven SEK squads with just a few matches left to play in the regular season.
“The girls are currently sitting first in the league, but they know they’ve still got work to do to hang on to it,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said. “This is a group that I would go to battle with any day.”
The Blue Comets were clean on the day, posting a .292 hitting percentage while committing just five total service errors across the four sets.
Junior Kierny Follmer led the attack in both matchups, ending the day with 23 kills, four aces and a block.
Junior Jaye Smith added nine kills and a pair of blocks, while senior Brinly Bancroft and junior Jacie Costin had five kills each. Senior Peyton Shields had a kill and an ace, while junior Elle Kreighbaum added five assists and two blocks.
Up Next
Chanute (19-8, 7-1) travels to Fort Scott on Tuesday for another SEK quadrangular. Joining the Blue Comets will be Parsons and Coffeyville. Chanute is currently 1-1 on the season against Parsons, taking the last matchup in three sets after a sweep by the Vikings earlier in the month.
“We’ve started preparing for next week's matches with a few adjustments that we are hoping will put us on top against Parsons again,” Murry said. “I have no doubt they are going to show up the next two weeks and play with all they've got to make it happen.”
Box Scores
SEK Standings
Labette County - 3-5, 10-15
Field Kindley - 0-8, 5-22
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.