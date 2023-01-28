It was an action-packed day on the mat at Chanute High School on Saturday.
Playing host to the 18-school SEK Invitational, the Chanute Blue Comet wrestling team slotted into fifth-place — accentuated by a trio of individual first-place finishes.
Entering as the No. 3 ranked team in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Class (KWCA) 4A poll, Augusta High School secured the team crown, while Shawnee-Mill Valley and Emporia High rounded out the top three.
Entering as KWCA's No. 2 ranked 138-pound grappler in Class 4A, CHS senior Trey Dillow dispatched No. 1 ranked Grady Fox in the title match — toppling the Augusta High School product, 2-0. Prior to the championship match, Dillow earned a 3-2 win over Shawnee-Mill Valley's Maddox Cassella in the semifinals. Cassella entered as KWCA's No. 3 138-pounder in Class 6A. Dillow's quartet of victories on the day upped his season record to a pristine 29-2 overall.
CHS senior Ty Leedy blitzed through the 157-pound bracket, validating his No.1 KWCA state ranking. Seeded atop the bracket, Leedy rolled to a 9-0 win over Emporia's Christian Trujillio in the first-place match.
Top-seeded Chanute sophomore Cade Small received a double-bye in the 190-pound bracket. For Small, A 6-1 victory over Augusta's Cooper Buell in the semifinals was followed by a pin of Pittsburg High School's Jaquan in the title bout.
Blue Comet senior Dagen Dean secured a third-place finish in the 215-pound weight class, while Quinton Harding nailed down a fourth-place showing at 165 pounds. Other Chanute grapplers earning a podium finish were Dax Axelson, sixth-place, 175-pounds; and Hunter Burt, sixth-place, 190-pounds. CHS senior Bryan Jackett scored an eighth-place finish in the 285-pound weight class.
The event also doubled as Senior Night, marking the final home appearance for 11 Blue Comet grapplers.
"We were extremely pleased with the guys who came out on top," said CHS head coach Andy Albright. "Some of our kids wrestled really well and, in other matches, we just came up short."
Albright said that Dillow has a winning pedigree.
"He doesn't want cupcake matches. He wants to wrestle the best kids and he embraces that," Albright said. "He had three really quality (opponents) today."
Despite the masterful performance, Dillow said that much work still needs to be accomplished in the run-up to the state tournament next month.
"It's nice to see that we're on the right track, but there's still a lot of work to be done and points to be scored in matches," he said.
Dillow said that he's noticed strides in the area of hand-fighting.
"I can tell that's gotten better with the work I put in over the summer," he said. "A lot of progress has been made, and I feel like everything's coming together."
Leedy, meanwhile, absorbed just his second defeat of the season last weekend.
"He was a different kid today," Albright said. "Ty is a freak athlete and a very skilled wrestler."
Leedy said he didn't recognize any of the names in his bracket.
"That didn't bother me," he said. "I just kind of stopped thinking about winning and focused on wrestling. I think that really helped me."
Leedy noted that he dedicated his performance to former teammate Nate Cunningham, who tragically passed away a year ago.
"I was thinking about Nate. I just wanted to win it for him," Leedy said.
Albright lauded Small for his top-flight finish.
"Cade is not only a good wrestler but a good athlete and physical," Albright said. "He got his opponent on his back in the finals and was like 'I'm out of here.’ He wrestled with a pretty dominant style, which is exciting."
Albright added that Dean markedly improved upon his sixth-place finish at last year’s SEK Invitational, concluding Saturday in third.
“No complaints there,” Albright said.
Albright said that Dean was disappointed with his semifinal loss to Draven Pipken — his second loss in recent weeks to the state-ranked Spring Hill product. Dean quickly bounced back, triumphing in the third-place match.
“(Pipken) is talented and well-coached,” Albright said.
Dean was honored in a separate ceremony for his selection to the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
“How exciting for Dagen,” Albright said. “He was honored for that and also won his final match in the Chanute High School gym. When a senior wins that last one, it’s pretty special.”
Albright said that Jackett was dealt a tough draw, tabbing the 285-pound class as the toughest bracket top to bottom.
“It was an absolutely loaded bracket,” Albright said. “When we were seeding it last night, I couldn’t not believe how many good heavyweights were in the bracket.”
Olathe East’s Brett Carroll, the No. 2 ranked heavyweight in Class 6A, emerged on top.
Albright was also pleased with Harding’s overall effort.
"Quinton had a good day, but took a tough loss in his final match," Albright said. "I forget sometimes he's just a sophomore, and probably put a little bit more pressure on him than he needs. I'm really pleased with his fourth-place finish."
Albright said he was proud of Axleson's performance.
"I think it's his first time as a varsity guy to find the podium," Albright said. “He's doing the right things."
Likewise for Burt at the varsity level.
"It's pretty sweet for him to finish that way," Albright said of Burt's sixth-place medal.
With the postseason rapidly approaching, Albright said the Blue Comets are fine-tuning their skillset.
"Some of our young guys are learning and getting better every day," Albright said. "We have a tough schedule."
Albright added that the event was filled to the brim with talent.
“We had some state-champ caliber kids here,” he said.
Hosting the heavily-attended event was a total team effort, Albright said, noting that everyone from alumni to parents and grandparents chipped in with help.
“Wrestling is alive and kicking in Chanute, Kansas,” he said. “If you don’t know that, then come to this tournament and watch.”
Albright said that the tournament is garnering statewide recognition with several teams on the waiting list.
“Five top coaches have contacted me, and the officials even tell me how great this is," he said. "That says a lot about our community and our school. People want to be at this tournament.”
TEAM SCORES
• Augusta, 185; Shawnee-Mill Valley, 151; Emporia, 150; Wichita-Bishop Carroll, 149.5; Chanute 129; Arkansas City, 123; Topeka-Seaman, 112; Olathe East, 109; Lawrence High, 92.5; Spring Hill, 81; Basehor-Linwood, 78; Fort Scott, 78; Independence, 77.5; Pittsburg, 59; Coffeyville, 43; Overland Park-Blue Valley North, 40.01; Frontenac, 31; Columbus, 30
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.