ROBERT MAGOBET
The holiday break for high school students usually means rest, rejuvenation and tranquility. The Lady Blue Comets of Chanute High School basketball program took full advantage of the two weeks off.
Fresh off a 4-1 record after beating Pittsburg 49-42 on Dec. 20 — the second season in which the team won at least four out of the first five games in the last four years — CHS (4-1, 2-0) entered the break with a great start, but it was a time for players to rest nagging injuries as well.
Mattilyn Cranor rolled her right ankle when scrimmaging the boys before the start of the season. But the junior guard toughed it out despite elevated pains in her ankle and played through most of the start of the season. She, along with head coach Dustin Fox and Cranor’s doctor, decided that it was in her best interest to hold her out as a precautionary measure for the Labette County and Pittsburg games.
During the week of Dec. 17 through the winter break, Cranor avoided strenuous activities such as weight lifting. To strengthen the ankle, Cranor was able to walk successfully, as well as recited the alphabet while standing on her ankle and resting in an icy whirlpool.
Cranor said it was a sigh of relief to not worry about her teammates being concerned about her well-being.
“It helped in also knowing that yes, they need me, but knowing that they don’t always have to rely on me,” Cranor said. “I probably missed two of our biggest games knowing that they’re fine.”
To make the transition seamless from rehabbing to playing in the game, Fox will have Cranor come off the bench today versus Coffeyville before inserting her back into the starting lineup for future games.
Another valuable cog for CHS who had a nagging injury that benefited from the break was senior forward Makayla Schoenhofer, who hyperextended her left elbow in the Labette County game. And junior point guard Kori Babcock over the break had the common cold, but was able to recover away from her teammates during this two-week span.
Fox said the time off was necessary.
“Well, basketball is such a long season, and I think them getting some time off over break is always important, and just kind of get away for a week or so,” Fox said. “They got a 10-day break this year. They had a good chance to do all their family stuff, and just get away from basketball for a while. The break came at a really good time for us. It allowed us to heal up a couple kids who were a little banged up, and some kids who were a little under the weather. They were able to do that away from everybody else and avoided getting the team sick.”
CHS’ Lady Blue Comets returned from break and didn’t avoid a holiday get-together at Fox’s house in which the student-athletes participated in a white elephant gift exchange. And the day after, CHS was back to the basketball grind.
Fox, however, knew it would be a laborious process for his team to get back into basketball shape.
“That first day back is always kind of ugly,” Fox continued. “You are out of shape, and because you are out of shape, you are missing shots that you don’t normally miss. And you don’t communicate as well as we had been communicating because they don’t have the lungs to say anything. But it’s all a part of the process, and the girls have done a great job with continuing to work and making sure they are in the shape they were in before the break.”
Fox will ensure he continues to study film to make adjustments when needed ahead of today’s game versus Field Kindley, 6 pm on the road in Coffeyville.
