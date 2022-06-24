IOLA — Over 80 players teed-off Saturday in the 16th Annual CASA Father’s Day Charity Golf Tournament held at the Allen County Country Club in Iola.
The tournament was to celebrate Father’s Day and the important role that fathers play in raising children, but also to have some fun while raising funds to increase the capacity of the Court Appointed Special Advocates program in this judicial district.
CASA serves Children in Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson County Courts. Fathers play a huge role in a child’s life, so what better day to celebrate advocacy for children?
The tournament was hosted by Chief Judge Daniel D. Creitz and District Judge David Rogers, both members of the CASA Advisory Board. The competition was divided into 3 flights to make it fair for all skill levels and included the use of mulligans and a chance to spin for a hole-in-one.
Competition was apparent, but fun was the highlight.
First place in the A Flight for very skilled golfers was Kansas Walnut, with team members Tim and Tom Stinnett, Chad Bruner and Rhett Smith from Iola and LaHarpe.
Second place in the flight was Ash Grove Cement, with team members Trenton Zartman, Jessie Morris, Dustin Wehlage and Jessie Holtzman, from Humboldt and Chanute. Ash Grove generously donated their cash prize back to CASA to further the program.
First place in the B flight for skilled players was Community National Bank, with members Mike Waldman, Tom Strickler, Dan Leslie and Dave Cescon, all from Iola.
Second place in the flight was Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, with team members Jeff and Cole Wheeler, Alex Krumm and Nate Audiss of Chanute.
In the C Flight for a little less skilled golfers, the Porter Family Team No. 1 took first place with members Nicolas, Brianne and Nathaniel Porter and Eric Bambick from Fredonia, Butler, Missouri and Choctaw, Oklahoma.
The C Flight runner-up was the Winans Team led by Gary Winans, with teammates Joel, Jordan and Christian Winans, from Buffalo, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
The 50-50 Drawing was won by Smith for $185 and the Lotto Game was won by John Guinotte. A delicious pulled pork lunch was donated by Our Market in Humboldt and smoked by Robert Poydack, side dishes were supplied by the CASA Board of Directors and lunch was served by CASA Volunteer Advocates and Friends of CASA Volunteers. Massive amounts of bottled water were supplied by Orscheln's and Jennifer Dietsch at State Farm Insurance.
All funds raised from this tournament will remain within the 31st Judicial District including Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson Counties to help serve abused children in the court system.
CASA thanks everyone for their generosity in helping to fund the CASA program which is so important in providing advocate services to abused and neglected children. CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteer advocates who the Judges assign to children who have been found by the court to be ‘in need of care.’
Become a CASA Volunteer and say, “I AM FOR THE CHILD!” CASA can be reached at 620-365-1448.
Results
A Flight: 1st - Kansas Walnut Team: Chad Bruner, Tim Stinnett, Rhett Smith, Tom Stinnett 2nd - Ash Grove Team: Jessie Morris, Trenton Zartman, Dustin Wehlage, Jessie Holtzman
B Flight: 1st - CNB Team: Tom Stricker, Mike Waldman, Dan Leslie, Dave Cescon 2nd - NMRMC Team: Alex Krumm, Cole Wheeler, Jeff Wheeler, Nate Audiss
C Flight: 1st - Porter Family Team 1: Nicolas Porter, Eric Bambick, Nathaniel Porter, Brianne Porter 2nd - Winans Team: Joel Winans, Christian Winans, Jordan Winans, Gary Winans
