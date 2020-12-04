ROBERT MAGOBET
PITTSBURG – Just after a timeout, Rogers State’s Maya Buckhanon received an entry pass down low. Her 6-foot-2 frame reverse-pivoted on the weak side and muscled up an easy layup over the defense.
The play was with just under 30 seconds left in the matchup to make the score 80-74. And it was all the Hillcats needed to win their first game of the season over Pitt State by a final score of 80-76 Thursday evening at the John Lance Arena, which capped PSU’s worst start in at least 11 years with a 1-3 record after four games. Pitt State won over Rogers State last year in a January matchup.
Pitt State’s Tristan Gegg showed her skills with 24 points (three 3s), leading all scorers. Point guard Kaylee DaMitz had 15 points and seven assists. Forward Maya Williams registered 13 points (two 3s) and five rebounds. And forward Dana Johnson scored 10 points, brought down four rebounds and blocked two shots.
Third-year head coach Amanda Davied said it was tough to defend the former Memphis Tigers’ player Buckhanon.
“She has size and she’s obviously got good touch around the rim,” Davied said. “She’s a great player. She’s difficult to guard with her strength. Twenty-two points by her in the paint is something we’ve really got to answer. But I really think it’s something where you can’t let good teams score 80 points regardless of who it is...”
PSU gave up 57 points through three quarters. After the game was tied at 57 for a brief moment, Pitt would go on to take the lead thanks to Williams hitting an and-one layup to tie the game at 61 with 5:48 to go in the fourth before sinking a free throw to make the score 62-61 Pitt.
But Rogers State stayed pat, and the seesaw began – Williams hit a 3 off of timeout to give Pitt a 65-64 lead with 5:02 to go – but it ended within the last minute of the game because of Buckhanon’s force. Buckhanon also had nine rebounds and two blocks. Guard Samariah Thompson, who would score in the paint and in full court often, finished with 21 points.
Men:
A fast start for the Gorilla men wouldn’t lead to snapping a two-game losing skid to the Hillcats dating back to last year, including a second-round playoff loss to the same team.
Pitt State came out to a 12-5 run and had a 40-32 lead at the break. But spirited defense, offensive rebounds and solid post play by the Rogers big men in the second half put the Hillcats in position to win the game in overtime.
With under a minute to go in overtime, Rogers guard Devin Pullum hit a straightaway 3 to put the score at 77-72.
That was all Pullum needed to pull away. His team ended up winning 87-80 in overtime to get the Hillcats their first win of the season and third consecutive win over PSU.
Pitt guard Martin Vogts scored 17 points (five 3s) and dished out two dimes, while forward Bobby Arthur-Williams put up 14 points and snatched eight rebounds.
Fourth-year Pitt State head basketball coach Kim Anderson said Rogers is a good team.
“First of all, they’re very well coached, I don’t think there is any question about that,” Anderson said. “The second thing is I think they play extremely hard. I think they play with a great deal of intensity. And the third thing is, they didn’t give up. We were in a position in the first half where we could have opened the game up a little more, and they just kept fighting back. All of our games with them have been close.”
The fight started in the first half for Rogers State. Active hands and getting out on a fast break led to a corner 3 by Rogers forward Brewster Peacock, which made the score 22-13 Pitt with 11:09 left.
This kind of fight translated to Rogers State executing a 12-0 run to make the score 44-40 Pitt with 18:10 left in the second half. The score was just 40-32 at the break.
Rogers high man was forward Dustin Eke with 19 points. He scored from mostly in the post, which was the same poison Rogers dished out to Pittsburg last year.
PSU also lost the game at the free-throw line, making just 13 of 25, while Rogers was 21 of 24.
Both the men (2-2) and women (1-3) will play MIAA rival Northeastern State today at home. The women will play at 1:30 pm, followed by the men at 3:30 pm.
