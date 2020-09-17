ROBERT MAGOBET
BALDWIN CITY – Chanute High School’s tennis players weren’t messing around as the team claimed first place at the Baldwin High School Invitational varsity tennis tournament on Wednesday.
Overall, Chanute cemented seven wins for first place, while Perry-Lecompton had five wins for second place, and Baldwin didn’t tally any wins for third place.
Senior Kori Babcock, the No. 1 singles player, continued her dominance, winning 8-0 over Baldwin’s Jenn Eberhart and 8-1 over Perry-Lecompton’s Baily Whecks.
Junior Aimee Maxton, the No. 2 singles player, split in her competitions, victorious in an 8-0 win over Baldwin’s Jadyn Underwood, but falling short 8-3 to Perry-Lecompton’s Laura Guess.
CHS sophomores Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, No. 2 doubles players, ousted Baldwin’s Gracelyn Hinderliter and Gaby McBride 8-4 and beat Perry-Lecompton’s Dayne Fergus and Haley Hetrick 8-6.
Sophomores Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet, No. 2 doubles players, also took care of business, winning over Baldwin’s Raelyn Vigna and Nora Prather 8-5 and dominating Perry-Lecompton’s Lucey Bayless and Skyler Reed 8-1.
While CHS girls tennis coach Mike De La Torre said his team looks forward to going to this tournament every year, the Baldwin Invitational had a very different look this year.
“Usually a 10-team tournament, only three teams were invited to participate due to COVID-19,” De La Torre said. “We feel fortunate that we were one of those teams. We also feel very fortunate that we were able to finish in first place.”
De La Torre assessed his team’s play.
“Kori again dominated at No. 1 singles,” he said. “She served well, and she had many points where she made her opponents move enough to set up some easy winners. In No. 2 singles after a dominating win against Baldwin, Aimee faced Laura Guess of Perry-Lecompton. Although she eventually lost the match, I am very proud of how she continued to play hard and never gave up. It was an awesome feeling to watch our doubles teams play. They had some close matches. Tyra, Grace, Lena and Gracie are all just sophomores, and I’m so proud of their effort and most of all how they competed today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.