JARED McMASTERS
SEDALIA, Mo. — With 19 seconds left, Micah Jones came to a halt and pulled up from about four feet behind the 3-point line on the right side of the floor.
Nothing but net.
The Neosho County Panthers guard nailed the clutch 3-pointer to tie the score at 69 in the Panthers’ road matchup against the State Fair Roadrunners.
Timeout.
“We had a good idea of where the ball was going and defended it well,” Neosho County head coach Luke Mackay said.
State Fair’s Cam Tweedy drove to the right side of the basket and launched a running layup over his defender, but it rolled off the rim with 1.5 seconds to go. Roadrunners forward Clance Crosby went up untouched for a one-handed putback that was off the mark. State Fair’s Yame Butler hauled in the miss and immediately fired the ball up for a buzzer-beating shot that fell through the net as time expired.
Roadrunners 71. Panthers 69.
“It just came down to a question of coming down with that final rebound, and we didn’t,” Mackay said. “I thought the guys defended well. It’s just a matter of the guys getting better at finishing plays.”
Tuesday’s loss was the third consecutive defeat for the Panthers, who have flamed out after a three-game win streak to start the season.
The competition has been at a heightened level over this recent stretch — Neosho County’s other losses were to Dodge City and Garden City after facing several JV teams to open the year — but that’s a challenge Mackay was happy for his squad to face.
“Everybody’s going to focus on the last few minutes and the last play, but the real difference was the first 39 minutes,” Mackay said. “If we come to life earlier and take care of some things earlier, maybe it doesn’t come down to that last play. Close games are what college basketball is all about, but hopefully we’ll be on the other side of it next time.
“It’s an opportunity for us to get up against better competition and find out who we are. We’re not the biggest or most athletic team in the world, so what we have to be great at is drawing people into basketball games and playing our game.”
The Panthers’ most recent defeat was their second-lowest scoring game of the season.
Neosho County, which averaged 40 attempts from 3-point range over its first five games, shot 5-for-19 from deep on Tuesday.
But the team’s shift in its offensive strategy is a change Mackay is embracing rather than scrutinizing.
“I think other teams have seen how we shoot threes and want to stay tighter on our guys around the line,” Mackay said. “That opens things up for a guy like Zaakir Sawyer to come in and have a great game when people are clinging to our shooters on the perimeter. That’s just the chess match of basketball.”
Sawyer, a 6-foot-5 wing, was a force for the Panthers in multiple facets of the game. The Louisiana-Monroe transfer racked up 18 points and 11 rebounds against a Roadrunners roster that lines up much larger than the Panthers.
Guards Micah Jones and Jerry Carraway also sparked Neosho County’s offense with 36 combined points.
“People aren’t going to help on drives to the basket as much since we have Jerry Carraway and Micah Jones on the outside,” Mackay said. “If Zaakir’s left to play one-on-one, it’ll turn into good opportunities for him. He was strong, physical and really powerful in the paint.”
With this loss to State Fair, the Panthers are in the middle of a slump and three games into a five-game stretch away from home.
“Nothing’s jumped up and surprised us recently,” Mackay said. “As a group, we just need to commit to defending and rebounding more together instead of thinking one guy can plug the holes for us.”
Up Next
The Panthers will continue their road trip with an away game against the Graceland Yellowjackets in Lamoni, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 19.
State Fair 71, Neosho County 69
State Fair: 39 32 — 71
Neosho County: 29 40 — 69
Scoring
Neosho County: M. Jones 23, Z. Sawyer 18, J. Carraway 13, J. Harriott 5, E. Vaigafa 4, A. Ayuel 4, N. Hinkley 2
