ROSALIA – For the Altoona-Midway High School volleyball team, there were some bright spots here Saturday – but not nearly enough – and as a result the Jets dropped all three of their matches in the Flinthills Tournament.

Altoona-Midway was unable to capture a set in any of its three outings. The Jets lost their opening match to the host Mustangs 25-6, 25-2. AMHS then fell to Hartford 25-11, 25-10, and closed out the day dropping a 25-10, 25-8 decision against Chase County.

