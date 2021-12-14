SEAN FRYE
Sports Editor, Parsons Sun
ST. PAUL — Sitting undefeated at 4-0 to start the campaign, the St. Paul Indians are rolling under new head coach Calea Augustin.
St. Paul cruised past Columbus 42-24 — the Indians led the Titans 15-1 through the first quarter — to win St. Paul’s Mark Terlip Classic on Friday night.
“Winning this tournament is a big accomplishment for us,” St. Paul guard Emerald Struthers said. “It gets us going for the season.”
While St. Paul led 31-5 at halftime, Columbus trimmed into the deficit in the second half.
“Columbus isn’t a bad team at all,” Augustin said. “Our girls got too lax in the second half. We weren’t crashing the boards and were forcing shots. We have to finish better than that.”
Struthers led all scorers with 18 points for St. Paul.
“She’s a big player for us,” Augustin said. “I expect her to be a big scorer. She’s proven that in practice and in our last few games. She’ll give us that all year long.”
Grace Major led Columbus with six points.
Friday’s win was a showcase of a free-flowing St. Paul offense.
“Our girls are so athletic,” Augustin said. “They’ve played together for so long. So they know how everybody plays. They can get into our five-out and run anything out of it.”
Augustin highlighted the Indians’ ability to attack a 2-3 zone with a new system designed to expose a zone.
“It’s really worked for us,” Augustin said. “We’re getting the ball to the high post and that leaves the backside wide open. We have several good 3-point shooters to help that.”
St. Paul won its first game over Galena then won all three games in the home tournament against Chetopa, Southeast and Columbus.
However, the Girard native admits that uneasiness about being a first-year head coach still exists.
“The jitters are still there, but every game, it’s getting better,” Augustin said. “The girls are executing, and that really helps. They know what they’re capable of.”
One aspect of St. Paul’s evolution under Augustin is a willingness by multiple players to take open shots.
“We’ve felt confidence in our 3-point shots,” Augustin said. “There’s a few girls that haven’t shot in year’s past that aren’t just passing the ball away. That’s a plus for our team. They’re confident in their game.”
Up Next
In a potential sub-state preview, St. Paul hosts state power Olpe on Friday.
“We’re really going to keep working on shooting and lock down on our man defense,” Augustin said. “With Olpe, you can’t lose your man. They’ll make you pay. So we have to focus on our defense and crashing the boards.”
St. Paul 42, Columbus 24
St. Paul: 15 16 4 7 — 42
Columbus: 1 4 11 8 — 24
Scoring
St. Paul: Elise Doherty 4, Sophia Albertini 4, Josey Harris 7, Chloe Seme 3, Claire Bradshaw 2, Emerald Struthers 18, Ava Chambers 4
Columbus: Katy Mooney 5, KT Lopp 2, Grace Major 6, Lily Mooney 4, Torey Tedlock 2, Katie Simpson 4, Jade Fouts 1
