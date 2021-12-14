JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — In one swift motion, Erie Red Devils forward Eric Dillinger created the lasting image from Friday night’s 37-29 win over the Humboldt Cubs early in the second quarter.
Double-teamed under the rim, Humboldt junior Trey Sommer forced up a layup in an attempt to draw contact and the foul. Instead, Dillinger used his six-inch height advantage to turn his arms into a black hole that completely swallowed up Sommer’s shot before it could even come off his fingers.
“Our main goal was to protect the paint,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “We knew we had to keep it out of the paint. We wanted to challenge them to shoot the basketball a little bit. I think they did that as well with some of our guys, but I was just pleased with our ability to make a few more plays than they were.”
Like the sequence between Dillinger and Sommer, Friday night’s clash in the championship round of the annual Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament at Humboldt was a physical, grind-it-out contest in which both teams battled for every point earned.
There were moments when both sides succumbed to the opposing game plan of forcing outside shots. Nearly one-third of Humboldt’s points came from beyond the arc. The Red Devils were one 3-pointer shy of making just as many shots inside the line as they did from behind it.
But that didn’t stop either team from fighting their way inside to get a close look at the basket, which molded the game into the defensive chess match it became.
“We did a pretty good job defending their big kid because he’s a good player,” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said. “We knew we wanted to get a couple bodies around him every time he caught the ball.”
“It was hard for (Dillinger) on the offensive end, and we challenged him to keep fighting through it,” Pfeifer said. “But on defense, I thought he was superb. He was excellent on the glass and so relentless, and that just makes him so enjoyable to coach.”
The Cubs’ defense stifled Dillinger, a Kansas Basketball Coaches Association 2A All-State honorable mention last season, to the tune of just nine points, with five of those coming from the free throw line.
That pressure forced the Red Devils to turn to shooters like Riley Ewen and Ethan Bartholomew, who each nailed a pair of 3-pointers. Erie’s adaptability on offense helped them jump out to a 20-15 halftime lead before Cubs guard Drew Wilhite lit up the third quarter with eight of his 16 points for the night.
But, Taylor said, the turning point in Erie’s favor was the pivotal final 30 seconds of that period.
“We wanted the last shot and didn’t take it,” Taylor said. “They got the last shot instead in a six-point swing. Final score was an 8-point difference. That’s what I think was the difference. Even if we don’t score on the shot, it still probably isn’t a six-point swing. The fourth quarter was an uphill battle from there.”
The Red Devils went on to hold the Cubs to just two points, both off of free throws, in the final quarter after Pfeifer deployed a four corners style of passing out the time on the clock.
“Humboldt’s a very good team and well-coached,” Pfeifer said. “Coach Taylor does a great job. Whenever you can beat them, you always feel good about it because they’re going to be prepared and have good athletes.
Up Next
The Cubs will take on the Marmaton Valley Wildcats at home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, while the Red Devils will get an extended break before they face the Uniontown Eagles at home on Friday, Dec. 17.
Erie 37, Humboldt 29
Erie: 9 11 10 7 — 37
Humboldt: 7 8 12 2 — 29
Scoring
Erie: Eric Dillinger 9, Garrett Ruark 8, Ethan Bartholomew 8, Riley Ewen 7, Caden Eads 5
Humboldt: Drew Wilhite 16, Trey Sommer 10, Levi McGowen 2, Colden Cook 1
