HUMBOLDT — The defending Tri-Valley League champions are hoping to make it two straight as the Humboldt Cubs return four varsity starters and plenty of experience entering the 2023 volleyball campaign.
Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows is expecting his squad to stay competitive after posting a 31-6 overall record last year, a mark that included a perfect 7-0 league record.
“I think we will be competitive, we only lost two seniors so most of our varsity will be veteran players,” he said. “Replacing a middle that was our number two hitter will be big, but I feel we will be ok.”
That hitter was Karley Wools, who produced roughly a third of Humboldt’s kills and was second or third in every other stat category.
But Humboldt returns the rest of those kills, notably in junior middle hitter Shelby Shaughnessy. She is a major key returner, leading the team in kills (224), service aces (57) and blocks (48) and was second on the squad for digs (340).
“Shelby was our kills leader last year, she will be big for us again,” Meadows said. “As will Skylar Hottenstein in the back row, it is nice knowing she is back there again as a sophomore.”
Hottenstein led the Cubs in digs (455) as a freshman libero and was a solid option on offensive attacks as well.
Senior setter Kenisyn Hottenstein is also back after leading Humboldt with 327 assists as a junior.
Hoping to fill some of the holes left behind by the two graduated seniors, a pair of underclassmen have already stepped up. Meadows noted sophomores Ricklyn Hillmon and Laney Hull have shown great improvement over the summer. Hull will be new to the varsity level, while Hillmon had limited action last year.
When looking at making another run for the TVL title, Meadows had a couple of game nights circled on his calendar as must-win matchups.
“Neodesha is always tough and at the top of the league,” he said. “Cherryvale has improved a lot since last year, so we will be looking out for them.”
Meadows is joined on the coaching staff by assistant Taylor Zartman.
Up Next
The Cubs get things rolling on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Columbus as they join area teams for a jamboree.
2023 Schedule
8/24 V @ Columbus (Jamboree) 5 p.m.
8/26 V @ Burlington 8:30 a.m.
8/26 JV @ Iola 8:30 a.m.
8/29 V @ Jayhawk-Linn 5 p.m.
9/5 V @ Oswego 5 p.m.
9/9 JV @ Moran 8:30 a.m.
9/12 V @ Baxter Springs 5 p.m.
9/16 V Home (Black & White Invitational) 8:30 a.m.
9/18 JV vs. Crest, Moran 5 p.m.
9/23 V @ Burlington 8:30 a.m.
9/25 V @ Erie 5 p.m.*
9/26 V vs. Riverton, St. Paul 5 p.m.
10/3 V @ Neodesha 5 p.m.*
10/9 JV Home 4 p.m.
10/10 V vs. Cherryvale, Eureka 5 p.m.*
10/14 @ Neodesha 9 a.m.
10/17 @ Fredonia 5 p.m.*
10/21 Sub-state TBA
10/27 State TBA
* - denotes Tri-Valley League matchups
