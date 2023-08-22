Humboldt VB vs. Cherryvale - Oct. 4, 2022 - Ricklyn Hillmon and Kenisyn Hottenstein

Senior setter Kenisyn Hottenstein (23) sets up a kill for sophomore middle hitter Ricklyn Hillmon (21) during a home matchup with Cherryvale on Oct. 4, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

HUMBOLDT — The defending Tri-Valley League champions are hoping to make it two straight as the Humboldt Cubs return four varsity starters and plenty of experience entering the 2023 volleyball campaign.

Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows is expecting his squad to stay competitive after posting a 31-6 overall record last year, a mark that included a perfect 7-0 league record.

Humboldt VB @ Eureka (Sub-state) - Oct. 22, 2022 - Shelby Shaughnessy

Junior middle hitter Shelby Shaughnessy (14) attempts a kill during a sub-state matchup with the Eureka Tornadoes on Oct. 22, 2022.

