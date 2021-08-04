SEAN FRYE
Vaccination status will be a key factor in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference’s fall guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The KJCCC has a COVID-19 committee that is in the process of finalizing measures for the upcoming season.
Stricter quarantine protocols for unvaccinated athletes — mirroring the approach of many local health departments — is on the table.
“We can’t make anybody get vaccinated and we accept that,” KJCCC commissioner Carl Heinrich said. “We do have an established COVID committee that will meet next week. Some questions were brought up about what we would do. It may be as simple as if you’ve been vaccinated and you get exposed, you can play. If you haven’t been vaccinated, it could be two weeks of isolation. We want to encourage our student-athletes that want to participate to get vaccinated.”
Cases of COVID-19 in Kansas are experiencing their first major uptick trend since the fall of 2020 as a result of the new delta variant.
The 857 new cases on July 27, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, are the most reported since Feb. 2. The KDHE also reports that 42.3% of Kansans are fully vaccinated, lagging behind the national rate of 50.2%.
According to the CDC, 97% of current COVID-19 hospitalizations are patients who are unvaccinated.
“You’re trying to encourage everybody to get vaccinations,” Heinrich said. “We have to take care of our athletes and put them in the safest environment we can. Those that are vaccinated have made themselves safe and should be allowed to play. Those that haven’t may not get the same athletic experience.”
Coaches throughout the conference are doing their best to prepare their teams for the impact of another campaign that will be affected by the pandemic.
“It’s concerning seeing all of that heading into the season,” Neosho County volleyball head coach Marisa Compton said. “We got pretty lucky with how the spring season went last year. As much as we want COVID to be done, we’re still going to have to face the same challenges. Maybe even more so with the delta variant.”
Teams competing in the fall are already on campuses preparing for their seasons.
“We had a move-in day on July 28 and half of our team was vaccinated and half weren’t,” said Labette volleyball head coach Haley Miller. “We had all negative tests. If they don’t want to get vaccinated, they’ll have to face those repercussions.”
Coaches and schools are making attempts to incentivize getting vaccinated to their athletes.
“I’ve stressed to them that if they’re not vaccinated, X, Y and Z could happen,” Miller said. “It’s a thin line on what we can say.”
At Neosho County, all students who live in dorms and are vaccinated will be granted a $250 scholarship per semester.
“When you think about all the money spent self-isolating students last year —bringing breakfast, lunch and dinner to their hall room and the staff time involved with that, it was very expensive,” said Dr. Brian Inbody, Neosho County president who also served as the KJCCC president in 2020-21. “We’ve left it up to students. If you’d like to be vaccinated, that’s great. That saves us the money we were going to spend on COVID tests.”
Inbody added that he’s hoping to cross a 70% threshold for vaccination among the entire student body.
“It doesn’t look like we will make it there by opening day. But there are students who are changing their minds. Some students who originally told us they didn’t want to get vaccinated have since changed their minds,” Inbody said.
Neosho County randomly tests 20 student-athletes for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Inbody said the school keeps a record of all unvaccinated residence hall students.
Steve Murry, Neosho County’s baseball coach, said convincing incoming athletes to get vaccinated is a tall order.
“You wonder if you can (convince them),” Murry said. “Because, as you read Facebook, you don’t know. There’s some parents that are seriously against it. And if they’re against it, your kids are probably against it.”
Labette women’s basketball head coach Mitch Rolls, whose team was shut down for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak, doesn’t want to cross any lines with his players.
“It’s all personal choice. If we have rules that are set in place, we’ll deal with it when it comes,” Rolls said. “I want everybody to have free will.”
As for other health guidelines, including the potential return of mask mandates, coaches are simply bracing for impact.
“We’ll stress to our kids to not run around town being stupid,” Miller said. “We’ll wear masks if there’s a mandate.”
The KJCCC, in general, receives far less blowback than high school athletics in the state. While KSHSAA was forced to abandon a restriction on fans to start winter sports last year, the KJCCC opened its spring semester with a ban on fans to little resistance.
That freedom, coupled with efforts to improve communication between schools, is a goal of Heinrich heading into a fall that is presenting more questions each day.
“Communications between institutions can get better,” Heinrich said. “Protocols for events will be an important aspect. The role of fans may have opened some eyes to how important they can be. We took that for granted.”
Reporting from Matt Resnick of The Chanute Tribune was used in this story.
