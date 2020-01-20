BURLINGTON – Chanute keeps on dominating the sport of wrestling.
Last Thursday, CHS completely outclassed Burlington High School with a 65-9 win in Burlington.
Chanute’s Trent Clements won by fall over Tucker Williams in 1:20 for six points; Chanute’s Kolton Misener won by fall over Owen McManus in 1:08 for six points; Chanute’s Trey Dillow won by technical fall over Mitch Broyles 16-1 in two minutes for five points; Chanute’s Colton Seely won by fall over Johnathon Williams in 45 seconds for six points; Chanute’s Ty Leedy won by decision 3-2 over TT Totty for three points; Chanute’s Tyler Davis won by decision 6-4 over Cadeon Berkenmeier for three points; Chanute’s Logan McDonald won by fall over Collin Birk in 1:55 for six points; Chanute’s Brady McDonald won by fall in 3:04 over Damon Hoback for six points; Burlington’s Cael Johnson won a tiebreaker 4-3 over Parker Winder for three points; Burlington’s Brock Zimmerman won by fall in 3:59 over Vittorio Kwek for six points; Chanute’s Brayden Dillow won by forfeit for six points; Chanute’s Triston Larson won by fall in 1:12 over Wayne Rohrer for six points; Chanute’s Tucker Davis won by forfeit for six points; and Chanute’s Elijah Keever won by fall in 3:31 over Keegan Kuhlmann for six points.
The Lady Blue Comets lost to Burlington 42-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.