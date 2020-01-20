BURLINGTON – Chanute keeps on dominating the sport of wrestling.

Last Thursday, CHS completely outclassed Burlington High School with a 65-9 win in Burlington.

Chanute’s Trent Clements won by fall over Tucker Williams in 1:20 for six points; Chanute’s Kolton Misener won by fall over Owen McManus in 1:08 for six points; Chanute’s Trey Dillow won by technical fall over Mitch Broyles 16-1 in two minutes for five points; Chanute’s Colton Seely won by fall over Johnathon Williams in 45 seconds for six points; Chanute’s Ty Leedy won by decision 3-2 over TT Totty for three points; Chanute’s Tyler Davis won by decision 6-4 over Cadeon Berkenmeier for three points; Chanute’s Logan McDonald won by fall over Collin Birk in 1:55 for six points; Chanute’s Brady McDonald won by fall in 3:04 over Damon Hoback for six points; Burlington’s Cael Johnson won a tiebreaker 4-3 over Parker Winder for three points; Burlington’s Brock Zimmerman won by fall in 3:59 over Vittorio Kwek for six points; Chanute’s Brayden Dillow won by forfeit for six points; Chanute’s Triston Larson won by fall in 1:12 over Wayne Rohrer for six points; Chanute’s Tucker Davis won by forfeit for six points; and Chanute’s Elijah Keever won by fall in 3:31 over Keegan Kuhlmann for six points.

The Lady Blue Comets lost to Burlington 42-28.

