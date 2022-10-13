NCCC Soccer vs. Arkansas Rich Mountain 9.14.22 - Elizabeth Napoles

Neosho County freshman forward Elizabeth Napoles (20) corralls a loose ball during a home match against Arkansas Rich Mountain on Sept. 14, 2022.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Neosho County Panthers came away with an even record after a pair of matches against the Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils. The Neosho County women suffered a 2-1 loss, before the men ran away with a 4-1 victory.

Freshman forward Elizabeth Napoles had the lone goal for Neosho County, lighting up the scoreboard first in the 19th minute. Freshman forward Lauren O’Toole caught Kansas City in the midst of their counter-attack, taking the ball up the right side before playing it across to Napoles, who put a nice finish on the ball.

NCCC Soccer vs. Barton 9.17.22 - Ryo Aihara

Neosho County freshman forward Ryo Aihara (30) heads a ball during a home match against Barton on Sept. 17, 2022.

