KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Neosho County Panthers came away with an even record after a pair of matches against the Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils. The Neosho County women suffered a 2-1 loss, before the men ran away with a 4-1 victory.
Freshman forward Elizabeth Napoles had the lone goal for Neosho County, lighting up the scoreboard first in the 19th minute. Freshman forward Lauren O’Toole caught Kansas City in the midst of their counter-attack, taking the ball up the right side before playing it across to Napoles, who put a nice finish on the ball.
After taking the 1-0 lead to the halftime break, the Panthers were unable to hold the Blue Devils off, as Kansas City scored a quick pair of goals after halftime to take the match.
“We knew they were gonna come out of the half firing on all cylinders. We just weren’t riding the storm in the first 15 minutes, and that’s where they got the two goals,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “When we settled into the game, we created a lot of chances, especially towards the end of the game, and we were honestly unlucky to get the equalizer.”
The final 20 minutes of the second half was all Neosho County, as the squad put up a pair of chances late in the match. Although the result was a loss, Chadderton was still happy to see the women take control of a match. The manager does know there are still a few things to fix in his squad.
“I think the other team just got a little bit of momentum going, and we just didn’t shut them down like we were the rest of the game,” Chadderton said. “It wasn’t that we didn't defend well. They just got the better of us for 15 minutes and took their chances, and the rest of the game when we had the better of them, we didn't really take our chances like we should’ve.”
Although she allowed the pair early in the second half, freshman goalkeeper Alida Leles hauled in saves on six other shots on goal.
Freshman midfielder Maria Campanico and sophomore defenseman Eider Alcorta were also credited with shots on goal.
The Neosho County men returned home with a bit more to celebrate. Coming into the second half knotted up at a goal each, the Panthers would post three more scores on Kansas City to win 4-1.
After a tough schedule the last few weeks, the Panthers are starting to come together more as a squad and fight for each other more fiercely than at the top of the season.
“We want to be playing the best teams and we want to be challenging ourselves,” Chadderton said. “I’m proud of the guys, they just have to continue grinding.”
The Panthers got off to a slow start, as Chadderton noted guys were doing the wrong things and playing in the wrong areas, as well as making sloppy passes. The Blue Devils took advantage, going one up on a breakaway in the 17th minute.
“The first half started slow, but thankfully our quality showed through,” Chadderton said.
Just a few minutes later, freshman midfielder Felix Hellburg played a ball up to freshman forward Ryo Aihara to equalize things before the half.
“Coming into the second half, we changed formation and changed some personnel, as some of the guys are starting to look tired as we get toward the end of the season,” Chadderton said.
The changes seemed to work, as Neosho County went on to score three unanswered in the last 40 minutes.
Freshman forward Oliver Byrne found the back of the net in the 50th minute on a pass from sophomore forward Jack Kay.
After his early goal, Aihara assisted a pair of goals in the second half. Aihara sent one to freshman midfielder Matty Welding for a score, before teaming up with Byrne to find sophomore defenseman Sebastian Fernandez for the final goal.
“It’s always good when everyone is chipping in goals,” Chadderton said. “You can’t just rely on one person, you need goals coming from all different angles, and thankfully that’s what we had on Saturday.”
Up Next
With the win, the Neosho County men moved to a record of 7-5 overall and 3-4 in Kansas Jayhawk Conference play. The women currently sit 3-10 overall and just 1-9 in the KJCCC.
After a men’s matchup with Hesston was canceled on Wednesday, both squads are set to take on Garden City at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Saturday. First kick against the Garden City women (4-9-1, 0-8-1 KJCCC) is set for 12 p.m., with the Broncbuster men (5-10, 1-6 KJCCC) taking the pitch at 2:30 p.m.
Box Scores
Neosho Women 1 0 - 1
Kansas City 0 2 - 2
Goals: Elizabeth Napoles from Lauren O’Toole (19’) KCKCC (48’) KCKCC (55’)
Neosho Men 1 3 - 4
Kansas City 1 0 - 1
Goals: KCKCC (17’) Ryo Aihara from Felix Hellberg (23’) Oliver Byrne from Jack Kay (50’) Matty Welding from Ryo Aihara (59’) Sebastian Fernandez from Oliver Byrne and Ryo Aihara (86’)
