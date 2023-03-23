Chanute SOFT 2022 - Collage
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute High School softball team will look very familiar this year, as the defending Southeast Kansas League champions return all nine starters for the 2023 season.

“I believe the key to this season will be the girls unifying together as a team and striving for a common goal,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments