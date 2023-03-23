The Chanute High School softball team will look very familiar this year, as the defending Southeast Kansas League champions return all nine starters for the 2023 season.
“I believe the key to this season will be the girls unifying together as a team and striving for a common goal,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said.
Chanute won just its second league title in school history, and the first since 1995. The Blue Comets posted a 10-2 record in SEK play to go with an overall mark of 16-6. Jackett, now entering her fourth season as head coach, was also named SEK Coach of the Year for the success of the 2022 campaign.
The return of the nine starters began foreshadowing a repeat campaign before the dust settled last season.
“We always talk about who our seniors are, and the rest of the coaches were pretty disappointed that I was going to have my full team back next year,” Jackett said after All-SEK awards were announced last May. “It was pretty cool to hear them say, ‘Are you serious? You’re not losing anybody?’ No, I’m not.”
Headlining the returners is a trio of All-State selections.
Senior shortstop Brinly Bancroft was named to the All-State second team for her work with the bat. Bancroft had a slash line of .493/.536/.960 with a team-high seven home runs and 34 RBIs.
Senior catcher Grace Thompson was an honorable mention, hitting for a slash of .431/.507/.845 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.
Anchoring the pitching staff will be senior Kamri Naff, who was also an All-State honorable mention. Naff went 14-6 in the circle with 124 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.849.
“I believe we have several strengths, but probably the major strength is my returning pitchers as well as younger ones stepping up,” Jackett said.
The Blue Comets also return a pair of All-SEK second team outfielders in juniors Kadynce Axelson and Jacie Costin. Axelson had four home runs and 15 RBIs, while Costin had an average just under .400, both recording eight stolen bases on the year.
Junior Jaye Smith is set to be back at first base this season, but is also a solid option for Chanute in the circle. Smith tossed nine innings last year, picking up a pair of wins and seven strikeouts.
Senior Preston Keating and junior Marlee Miller both had 10-plus RBI seasons last year, and should remain solid defensive options for Chanute.
Juniors Ashley Haviland and Addie Ward and sophomores AnnaKate Noonan and Avery Dean also bring back some varsity experience to the lineup.
Freshman Kiley Dillow arrives on the prep scene with a number of solid seasons of travel softball under her belt, notably with the local High Octane club.
Juniors Jada Dunivin and Alexis Ogle, sophomores Jaydin Clounch, Emily Cunningham, Cerena Kerr, Mattison Morgan, Reece Norris and Ava Teichgraeber and freshmen Jayla Dunivin, Josie and Presley Henson, Addie Hughes and Joryn Wheeler round out the roster.
Chanute shared the league title last season with the Pittsburg, a squad that is ever-competitive in the conference. Fort Scott is another squad Jackett expects to give her team trouble.
“They want to win the SEK outright, they don’t want to share it again,” Jackett said. “They’ve already set the goal of not traveling for regionals, to finish top-4 in order to host it. And of course, the best reality is to have a state championship on the wall.”
Jackett is once again joined by assistant coach Roy McCoy. The returning coaching duo is also joined by a new face in Mary Reilly.
Chanute starts the season Friday, hosting the Iola Mustangs for a varsity / junior varsity double header starting at 4:30 pm at the Santa Fe Sports Complex.
2023 Chanute Softball Schedule
3/24 V/JV vs Iola (1-1)
4/27 JV @ Pittsburg (2)
3/28 V @ Fort Scott Tournament (2)
3/30 V/JV @ Pittsburg (1-1)
3/31 V/JV @ Iola (1-1)
4/4 V/JV vs Parsons (1-1)
4/7 V/JV @ Paola (2)
4/10 V/JV vs Fort Scott (1-1)
4/13 V/JV @ Labette County (1-1)
4/17 V/JV vs Labette County (1-1)
4/18 V/JV @ Parsons (1-1)
4/24 V/JV vs Pittsburg (1-1)
4/25 V/JV @ Girard (1-1)
4/28 V/JV @ Independence (1-1)
5/2 V/JV vs Independence (1-1)
5/4 V/JV @ Coffeyville (1-1)
5/8 V/JV vs Coffeyville (1-1)
5/9 V/JV vs Frontenac (1-1)
5/11 V/JV @ Fort Scott (1-1)
5/15-5/18 V Regionals TBA
5/25-5/26 V State @ Salina
