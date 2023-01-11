Chanute WBB v Coffeyville 1.10.23 - Tyra Bogle

Chanute senior Tyra Bogle (24) surveils the court as junior Ashley Haviland (20) sets a screen during Friday's 38-32 win over Coffeyville.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

After dropping their first four games of the season, the Chanute Blue Comets have won back-to-back matchups after taking down the Coffeyville Golden Tornado, 38-32.

Chanute WBB v Coffeyville 1.10.23 - Kynleigh Chard

Chanute junior Kynleigh Chard (14) looks for an inbound pass during Friday's 38-32 win over Coffeyville.

