After dropping their first four games of the season, the Chanute Blue Comets have won back-to-back matchups after taking down the Coffeyville Golden Tornado, 38-32.
“I'm proud of the way we responded in the second half. I thought the first half wasn't our best effort, so to see them come out and play tough, play together, I thought that was really big,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “That's a situation that probably wouldn't have happened last year, so it's good to see that growth.”
Things were knotted at 12-12 after a back-and-forth first period. The matchup saw a total of eight lead changes and six ties.
Coffeyville managed to take a 19-17 lead into halftime after a timely 3 and pair of free throws before the buzzer.
Chanute had good touch on the ball early, shooting a solid 33 percent from the field in the first half. But a number of untimely turnovers — and not taking advantage of Coffeyville turnovers — kept the Blue Comets from getting things rolling.
“I thought in the first half we didn't play with a lot of energy on the defensive end,” Fox said. “It was kind of just back-and-forth and we couldn't get any stops. When you don't get stops, it's hard to get out in transition and get anything easy on offense.”
Late in the third quarter, things began to shift in favor of the home team. The Blue Comets were playing with more defensive intensity, and forcing more errors out of the Golden Tornado.
“We were finally able to get some run outs, get some easier buckets, we got the ball inside more, and we were able to spring together some baskets and really kind of open up a gap,“ Fox said.
A deep 3 followed by a forced turnover by junior Kynleigh Chard rolled nicely into an inbounds feed from junior Peyton Shields to senior Tyra Bogle under the basket, giving Chanute a 26-23 lead heading into the final frame.
“Kynleigh banked in the 3, which was fortunate. That's not necessarily how we want them to go in, but we'll take it,” Fox said with a laugh. “And then Tyra did a great job of sealing on the backside to get an easy bucket for us. I thought that kinda sparked us and maybe deflated them a little bit. And then we were able to just keep rolling from there.”
Chard finished with five points on 2-of-2 shooting, along with four rebounds and plenty of hustle off the bench.
“Kynleigh is a kid who has absolutely bought into her role, and she is playing great basketball for us right now,” Fox said. “It's made a world of difference, and she's been a big time contributor these last several games.
“And it's honestly a huge reason why we’ve won our last two.”
Chanute rolled that momentum into the fourth quarter, where they only allowed a single made shot from the field. Coffeyville tried to trade punches from the charity stripe, but Chanute held true, knocking down 8-of-17 foul shots on the night.
Though it came quietly, Bogle led the way with 13 points for the Blue Comets. She also took advantage of an athletic mis-match down low to tally five rebounds, two blocks and three drawn charges.
“They went 3-2 zone early in the first half, and so we had (Tyra) going along the baseline, just kind of finding dead spots. Jaye (Smith) and Peyton did a great job finding her on some looks inside there, but we were just moving her around and just kind of using her where she had advantages,” Fox said.
Junior Jaye Smith added six points to go with nine rebounds and an assist and junior Kierny Follmer added six points and three rebounds herself.
Although she netted just four points, Shields was seen around the court all night as she racked up three rebounds, two steals and two assists at the point.
Chanute (2-4, 2-2 SEK) returns to Ralph Miller Gymnasium on Friday to host the No. 8 Independence Bulldogs (7-1, 3-1 SEK).
“They're a really good team. They’ve got one of the best players in the league… and a nice supporting cast. I mean, they’ve got a lot of pieces, and so it will definitely be a challenge,” Fox said. “But I'm excited we have the opportunity to go try to win three in a row.”
Coffeyville: 12 7 4 9 — 32
Chanute: 12 5 9 12 — 38
Coffeyville: Taylor Caron 11, Chanute Porter 11, Kaylin Caron 10,
Chanute: Tyra Bogle 13, Jaye Smith 6, Kierny Follmer 6, Kynleigh Chard 5, Peyton Shields 4, Kelsey Haviland 4
