WICHITA — A total of eight athletes represented the Humboldt Cubs at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita over the weekend. Senior Maddox Johnson brought home the lone medal, a fourth place finish in the 3A Boys Javelin Toss.
After Johnson fouled on all three of his attempts at the state meet last year, Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson was happy to see his thrower make the podium on Friday.
Carlson noted Johnson had been chasing a mark of 170-feet all season, which would’ve made a big jump in his personal-best. Johnson could only muster throws of 150-feet and 160-feet through the first round of throws, as he sat in seventh place entering finals.
Johnson’s first finals toss put him in sixth place, and on his final attempt he stopped at the throw line without releasing the javelin.
“Normally when that happens, you don’t really get a good attempt,” Carlson said. “He then came down and threw 175-plus. I couldn’t have been happier for him to hit that (goal).”
Johnson’s personal-best throw of 175’-9” was good for a fourth place finish and a great cap on his stellar career as a Cub.
Senior Peyton Wallace notched a 15th place finish in the boys 3200-meter run. Gaining confidence throughout the cross country and track seasons, Wallace decided to run the two-mile race for the first time at the Tri-Valley League Championships, a race he won. Although his finish at state was not a personal-best, Carlson was more than proud of Wallace’s performance.
“We had a plan and a race strategy, and he worked it to perfection,” Carlson said. “He didn’t run his best times, but he still ran hard so I can’t complain.”
Wallace also finished 16th in the boys 1600-meter run.
With his second-fastest time of the season at 2:10.49, senior Javyn Hess finished 16th in the boys 800-meter run.
Junior Mateo Miller finished 15th in the boys 110-meter hurdles and 16th in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
“The last month of the season, Mateo has really improved his form and drive. He PR’d at just about every meet to end the season,” Carlson said.
On the other side, Humboldt had just one girls event to cheer on — the 4x800-meter relay. The squad of underclassmen finished 16th with a time of 11:19.24, their second-fastest time of the season.
“They’re young girls so they’ve still got a couple years ahead of them. The first time experiencing a meet like this can unnerve even the best athletes,” Carlson said. “We’re ready to build on this and get further up the board next year.”
Johnson’s fourth place finish earned the Humboldt boys 5 team points, good for a 29th place finish. The girls went scoreless.
The Wichita-Collegiate Spartans scored 60 points to win the boys title, while the LaCygne-Prairie View Buffaloes edged out three teams by less than 2 points to win the girls title.
Results
Boys
Javelin: 4th - Maddox Johnson 175’-9”*
110m Hurdles: 15th - Mateo Miller 17.71
300m Hurdles: 16th - Mateo Miller 47.26
800m: 16th - Javyn Hess 2:10.49
1600m: 16th - Peyton Wallace 5:08.44
3200m: 15th - Peyton Wallace 11:29.17
Girls
4x800m Relay: 16th - Skylar Hottenstein, Anna Heisler, Ricklyn Hillmon, McKenna Jones 11:19.24
* - denotes personal-best finish
