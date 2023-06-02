Humboldt TF @ Wichita (State) May 26-27, 2023 - Maddox Johnson

Humboldt senior Maddox Johnson winds up to throw in the 3A Boys Javelin toss during the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita on Friday.

 Sean Frye | Tribune

WICHITA — A total of eight athletes represented the Humboldt Cubs at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita over the weekend. Senior Maddox Johnson brought home the lone medal, a fourth place finish in the 3A Boys Javelin Toss.

After Johnson fouled on all three of his attempts at the state meet last year, Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson was happy to see his thrower make the podium on Friday.

Humboldt TF @ Wichita (State) May 26-27, 2023 - Ricklyn Hillmon and McKenna Jones

Humboldt freshman Ricklyn Hillmon, right, hands the baton to sophomore McKenna Jones during the 3A Girls 4x800-meter relay at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita on Saturday.

