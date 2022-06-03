WICHITA — St. Paul’s Josey Harris had herself a day at the KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships, nabbing three medals.
“I feel very blessed and very thankful for my whole community,” Harris said. “My family and my coaches and everybody pushed me to be my best.”
The best showing for Harris came in the 1A Girls 200m Dash, where the junior took fourth with a time of 28.01. Kiowa County’s Addi Heinson won the event with a time of 26.26.
“I did everything I could and went against the best of the best in the state,” Harris said. “I did my best out there.”
In the 1A Girls 100m Dash, Harris grabbed fifth with a time of 12.64. Heinson again won that event with a time of 12.11, which set the state record.
“It’s surreal to represent St. Paul in that event,” Harris said. “I’m glad with how I did in that event.”
Harris’ day also included a fourth place showing in the 1A Girls Long Jump, where she leapt 16’-10.75”. Victoria’s Macy Hammerschmidt won the event at 17’-8.75”.
“I PR’d in that event, so I did my absolute best,” Harris said. “Coming out in the top five is all I could ask for.”
The three medals for Harris punctuated a year that saw her earn postseason honors in volleyball and basketball while establishing herself as one of the region’s best athletes.
“I definitely am going to hit the weight room in the summer,” Harris said. “I want to make sure I’m getting in as much practice and as many reps as I can. I want to better myself. I know I need to be a senior leader. I want to step it up.”
Sophia Albertini also competed for St. Paul at state track, taking 15th in the 1A Girls 100m Hurdles prelims on Friday with a time of 17.57.
Results:
Girls 100m: 5th - Josey Harris (13.103 prelims, 12.631 finals)
Girls 100m Hurdles: 15th - Sophia Albertini (17.569 prelims)
Girls 200m: 4th - Josey Harris (27.200 prelims, 28.006 finals)
Girls Long Jump: 4th - Josey Harris (16’-10.75”)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.