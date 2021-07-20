ROBERT MAGOBET
HUMBOLDT – The Chanute Blue Comets and Humboldt Cubs were among the schools that competed in a controlled football camp hosted by Sterling College at the Humboldt Sports Complex last Friday.
Chanute and Humboldt went toe-to-toe in helmets and shoulder pads alongside Burlington, Neodesha, Central Heights and Uniontown at the camp.
Directing the camp from morning until the finish, Sterling College defensive coordinator Joe Kenney said he wanted to ensure student-athletes were working toward another level.
“The goal is, No. 1, for the guys to get better, so that they are prepped and ready for the season. It just gives them an opportunity to do it in pads and versus other teams – not just yourself,” Kenney said. “The other thing is just to make sure they came out healthy – simple. Every time we get to come and see guys, especially out playing football, we’re always recruiting as far as coaches.”
The most serious part for Kenney was after the entire camp culminated. Surrounded by a contingent of student-athletes, coaches and supporters, Kenney insisted that players physically balance themselves on a football and then on school books. Some players balanced themselves for an extended period of time on the football, and some didn’t. Others balanced themselves on textbooks, which appeared to be a lot easier. Kenney’s point was to teach them that it’s necessary to balance life with athletics and studies.
Ensuring the Sterling College message is conveyed early on, Kenney said he has recruited at least five players from each team in attendance.
Well before this message by Kenney, the Blue Comets were busy refining their skills and overall knowledge of the playbook on offense and defense that will be showcased during the 2021 high school season.
Following several days of 7-on-7 with no pads primarily passing the ball, Chanute’s offense looked really smooth thanks to the play-calling of head coach and offensive coordinator Clete Frazell. It helped that the skill players and offensive lineman competed in unison as well, which assisted in raising the offensive running familiarity several notches.
“Offensively, I was really happy with the offensive line, the way that they played together. They’re a veteran group that’s been playing for a few years so they’re starting to come on (and) they’ve got potential to be great and show some greatness this year,” Frazell said. “Eric (Erbe) did a nice job at quarterback. He threw the ball well and managed the offense really well. And the receivers caught balls. We didn’t drop very many balls. And everybody blocked. All around on offense, I was pleased with how we did.”
Assembling in the new 4-2-5 defense, Blue Comets swarmed around the football and made plays on the ball.
Last week were the final days Chanute can participate as a full football team in football-related drills. Now, it’s all about weightlifting and conditioning. Players can still participate in football in small groups.
The Cubs were also tasked with honing and sharpening their offensive and defensive plays.
Humboldt’s offense and defense competed diligently thanks to head coach Logan Wyrick.
The main focus for Wyrick was to see how his team would perform given the number of players out due to injury.
“I think the biggest thing is we have a couple of guys that are banged up, and a couple of guys that aren’t here. We kind of had to patchwork our O-line, and actually, I felt like they did a really good job of flying around with a couple guys playing out of position, and actually, maybe they need to be playing that position (because) they did a real good job,” Wyrick said. “And we simplified a few things going into offense this year. I think that helped them, too, to kind of know exactly what their assignments were and getting Gavin Page back at quarterback helps. He was out early last season. We lost him in the third game. Trey Sommer was able to play more of a natural role for him. He’s playing some running back, rather than having to play quarterback.”
Overall, Wyrick thought his team accomplished goals of playing against some different looks on offense and defense, as well as making sure players leave the camp as healthy as possible ahead of the season.
Humboldt, like all Kansas high school football schools, is done with football activities until August.
