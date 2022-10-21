This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
The Chanute Blue Comets kicked off their inaugural season of Unified Bowling by joining the Caney Valley Bullpups for a triangular meet hosted by the Iola Mustangs at C&H Lanes here Wednesday afternoon. Chanute’s Gold and Blue squads finished first and second in the meet.
The Chanute Gold squad was composed of Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby and Thomas Shook. The Chanute Blue team included Noah Frye, Jacob Pierce and Jacob Shepherd. A third squad, Chanute White, was made up of Taya and Tucker McKenzie, Brock Small and Zoey Turner.
“They’re having fun. We have a group of strong bowlers, but we really just want to have fun,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “If you win and don’t have fun doing it, you haven't accomplished anything.”
According to KSHSAA, Special Olympics Unified Sports is an ‘inclusive activities program that combines an equal number of Special Olympics students with intellectual disabilities and students without intellectual disabilities on teams for competition and inclusive activities fostering an environment of social inclusion.’
When Cosby and Chanute High School Spanish teacher Maria Hernandez first brought forward a petition to add an interscholastic bowling team, the Unified Bowling aspect was a major part of the pitch.
“That was one of the main reasons we looked at adding the unified as well as the interscholastic team, to offer those opportunities to some of our kids that aren’t necessarily doing basketball wrestling, things of that nature,” CHS Activities Director Chris Shields said.
A Unified Bowling team is made up of one ‘partner’ and two ‘athletes’ where team members take turns bowling. The partner bowls the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th frames, while the athletes bowl the remaining six frames. All tournaments are set up as a six-game competition, with teams switching lanes halfway through.
Although no Blue Comet bowlers took advantage, Unified Bowling also allows for special accommodations for physical ability. Ramps are available for use by student-athletes with physical disabilities.
The Blue Comets are set to take part in three more competitions before the KSHSAA Regional meet in Cheney on November 8. The state competition is set for November 14 in Topeka.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.