The Chanute Blue Comets kicked off their inaugural season of Unified Bowling by joining the Caney Valley Bullpups for a triangular meet hosted by the Iola Mustangs at C&H Lanes here Wednesday afternoon. Chanute’s Gold and Blue squads finished first and second in the meet.

The Chanute Gold squad was composed of Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby and Thomas Shook. The Chanute Blue team included Noah Frye, Jacob Pierce and Jacob Shepherd. A third squad, Chanute White, was made up of Taya and Tucker McKenzie, Brock Small and Zoey Turner.

