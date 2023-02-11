Chanute WBB vs Labette County 2.10.23 - Peyton Shields

Chanute junior Peyton Shields (4) fires a 3 during an SEK League matchup with the Labette County Grizzlies on Friday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

Ralph Miller Gymnasium played host to a heated Southeast Kansas League battle between the Chanute Blue Comets and the Labette County Grizzlies here Friday. In a matchup that saw countless fouls, frustration from both coaches and plenty of chippiness on the court, the Grizzlies eked out a 36-34 victory over the Blue Comets.

Chanute WBB vs Labette County 2.10.23 - Jaye Smith

Chanute junior Jaye Smith (42) prepares to float up a shot during an SEK League matchup with the Labette County Grizzlies on Friday.

