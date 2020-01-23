ROBERT MAGOBET
Soldan International Studies High School from St. Louis won in decisive fashion 65-44 over Goddard High School at the 48th annual Ralph Miller Classic on Thursday night at Chanute High School.
All-Public-High-League power forward Elijah Bishop was just too much to handle in the paint, as the senior power forward scored 20 points in the game. Soldan’s Phil March and All-PHL Honorable Mention Dylan Martin both had 16 apiece.
“My role is basically to just be a real good team player, really focus on the offensive end,” Bishop said. “I know what I can do on the offensive end. Rebounds, block shots and get a stop down there. When I come in the game, it’s kill. I can be cool with you after the game and before the game. But during the game, it’s no friends.”
The end of the first quarter was pretty tight, as Soldan was up 24-19 at the end of the period. But the full-court trap created turnovers. And the next thing you know Soldan is up 45-31 at the end of the third.
“That’s one of our strengths, create defense without fouling, get in the passing lanes, try to speed teams up a little bit, and then use our depth to overtake the team in the third and fourth quarter — that’s our goal,” third-year Soldan head coach James Washington said after the game.
Guards did a good job of driving in the paint and getting easy points, while also dropping the ball to Bishop for an easy bucket. His height really inhibited Goddard players in the paint, too.
Overall, Soldan was the more athletic and talented team, and too many turnovers is what stalled Goddard in the second half.
This is Soldan’s first time at the Ralph Miller Classic, and Washington said he thanks everyone for the hospitality.
“We love it, so far the hospitality is wonderful, the people here at Chanute High School have been unbelievably amazing,” Washington said. “I tell you, they take care of everything to the detail. You know it’s warming to the heart to see the people like that in other places than you know.”
Goddard’s Cameron Moses had a team-high 10 points.
With the win, Soldan will take on Shawnee Mission South at 6:15 pm tonight in the semifinals.
