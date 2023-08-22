ERIE — With a middling 2022 season in the rearview, the Erie volleyball team looks to flip the script on their success story in 2023.
“If our team is willing to put in the work, big things could happen for us this year,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said.
The Red Devils finished 19-20 last year, falling short of a state tournament berth. The Red Devils seem to be turning a corner as a program, highlighted by the success of their summer program.
“I believe our whole team made a great connection this summer,” Daniels said. “This summer we did the Frontenac league, played in the Southeast tournament and attended team camp at Pittsburg State University. We have also had a few girls go to individual camps as well. They have definitely put in the work this summer and I couldn’t be more proud.”
With the loss of a trio of impactful defensive players to graduation, the return of senior hitters Ella Burnett and Alex Pasquarelli is even more important. The duo led the Red Devils in attacking, making up over half the team’s kills and aces.
“Our middles, Ella and Alex, will not only be the first line of defense against our opposing team's hits, but will also be our main attackers too,” Daniels said.
Pasquarelli was nominated for the 2022-23 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards and was an All-Tri-Valley League First Team selection.
Juniors Jacksen Powell and Makinzie LaRue are also back, having finished third and fourth on the team in kills.
Junior Rylee Palser came to Erie from Larned over the summer, and is fitting into the team even better than expected.
“She has a lot of club ball experience and will bring the voice we have been missing,” Daniels said.
Erie also returns both setters in senior Chellby Cosby and junior Makinzie LaRue, who combined for 400 assists last year.
The biggest change will come on the backline, as the graduated trio of Emma Duff, Skyller Hopper and Mia Pemberton accounted for over two-thirds of Erie’s digs and nearly 80% of received serves.
Along with the aforementioned players, Daniels noted that seniors Kinzie Cleaver and Maddie Smith will all provide leadership this season.
“We want our athletes to give 100% every day in everything they do, whether it’s in the classroom or on the court. This won’t guarantee success, but it will give us the best chance at succeeding,” Daniels said. “Never be satisfied with where you are at, but work hard on the things you as an individual can control.”
Daniels is joined on the coaching staff by assistant Amber Hodgden.
2023 Schedule
8/24 @ Riverton (Jamboree)
8/29 Home
8/31 @ Riverton
9/7 Home
9/12 @ Neodesha
9/16 Home (Red Devil Classic)
9/19 @ Frontenac
9/25 Home
9/30 @ Chanute
10/3 Home
10/5 Home
10/10 @ Bluestem
10/14 @ Neodesha
10/17 @ Cherryvale
10/21 Sub-state TBA
10/27-10/28 @ Dodge City (State)
