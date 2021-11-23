JARED McMASTERS
In the words of head coach JJ Davis, the Neosho County Panthers women’s basketball team is reaching early levels of “unprecedented success.”
The Panthers (7-0) steamrolled their way to a 99-46 home victory over the Bethel Threshers on Friday to continue their undefeated start to the season. A balanced offensive attack also saw Neosho County extend its streak of games where at least four players reached double-digit scoring to six consecutive contests.
“We’re just a bunch of kids who bought in, man,” Davis said. “Nobody will understand this because we scored 99 points tonight, but that right there was hard to do.
“We played yesterday against a really good Washburn team that brought a lot of varsity kids down. Then we played these guys on a back-to-back without changing our style and making them run. I didn’t know how this young group would respond, but they responded great.”
After the opening frame on Friday, the Panthers had a massive mountain to ascend before they achieved the dominant win they ended the evening with.
With a 21-20 lead after the first quarter, Neosho County’s problem wasn’t getting looks around the rim. After any quick pass into the lane or near the top of the key, the Panthers seemed to have an open teammate making a backdoor cut to the basket on virtually every play.
Neosho County simply struggled to finish its layups, which led to the Panthers shooting 19-of-58 (32.8 percent) on 2-pointers for the night.
“When we went into halftime, I wasn’t mad at how they played,” Davis said. “I just felt like we left some easy buckets and free throws on the court that we normally don’t.”
The Panthers used the break after the first quarter to snap out of their funk and come alive on the offensive glass.
Neosho County’s 26 offensive rebounds against the Threshers helped the Panthers convert on second chances to outscore their opponents 50-12 during the middle two quarters.
“I was kind of disappointed at halftime and told them to pick (the offensive rebounding) up,” Davis said. “Our bread and butter is just going five to the glass and making all five of them box us out.”
Neosho County’s usual full-court defensive press worked so well on Bethel that the Threshers’ 46 points was the fewest the Panthers have conceded in a game since an 86-43 win over the Southwestern Moundbuilders on Nov. 6, 2017.
Despite his team’s stretch of impressive wins to open the year, Davis isn’t worried in the slightest about the possibility of the Panthers growing complacent before conference play starts in January.
“We practice too hard for that,” Davis said. “They practice against grown men every day. They’re not getting comfortable. We try not to make it comfortable. Most teams won’t come in the night before and after a game for practice, lifting and some shootaround. We’re just trying to teach them that mentality.”
Up Next
The Panthers will hit the road for their first away game of the season when they travel to Harrison, Arkansas, to face the North Arkansas Pioneers on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“Going into North Arkansas, we’ve got to shoot better, but this is where we wanted to be before that game,” Davis said. “We’ve gotten what we wished for.
“It’s going to be a heck of a matchup. It’s a win-win for us. If we go there and things don’t go our way, then we’ll learn from it and get better. If we go there and play great, then it means we’re for real.”
Neosho County 99,
Bethel 46
NC: 21 25 25 28 — 99
Bethel 20 5 7 14 — 46
Scoring
Neosho County: C. Lindsey 14, S. Hunt 13, J. Eytcheson 12, I. White 10, D. Weaver 8, Z. Washington 6, N. Corbin 6, C. Rivers 6, B. Jensen 5, H. Perkins 5, B. Carey 4, N. Szadkowska 4, K. Babcock 4, D. Bruce 2
