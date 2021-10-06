JARED McMASTERS
INDEPENDENCE — On the toughest course of the season, the Chanute Blue Comets girls tennis team didn’t falter.
In a field of 10 schools, the Chanute Blue Comets finished fifth at Monday’s Independence Invitational in the tournament that Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert has consistently referred to as probably the most difficult event of the year.
“The girls were really good about having a blowup hole but then regrouping and being able to move on,” Ewert said. “That was encouraging to see. Not necessarily the results we wanted to see, but definitely some good things to build off of.”
From an individual standpoint, Chanute’s Janessa Varndell turned in one of her best performances of the season to tie for 13th place out of 52 golfers after she shot a 109 over 18 holes.
Varndell started the day off on a solid note with several bogeys before she suffered several penalty strokes by hitting the ball out of bounds a few times on a long par-5 hole. From there, she didn’t let that stretch faze her and recorded one of Chanute’s best scores on Monday.
“She was able to regroup, and two holes later, she birdied the toughest hole on the course, so there was definite improvement there,” Ewert said. “She struck the ball better than she has all season and was able to chip better than she has all season.”
Along with Varndell’s outing, Megan Kueser tallied a total score of 108 for another impressive performance to represent the Blue Comets. Kueser tied with Independence’s Lucy Robins for 11th place overall.
Ewert said that, like most of the team, Kueser struggled a bit on the first half of the course but quickly recovered to shoot four fewer strokes on the back half.
Chanute’s Katelyn Caldwell turned in a 123 to tie for 25th place, while Emma Waltermire finished with a 132 in a tie for 31st place.
Up Next
With the regular season concluded, the Blue Comets will host Regionals on Monday to begin their postseason. The official list of participating schools won’t be confirmed until Thursday, Ewert said.
“We’re just trying to boost the confidence this week and remind them we’re coming home,” Ewert said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.