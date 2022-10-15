HARTFORD — St. Paul added another victory to the win column Friday, defeating Hartford 56-48.
The winning team amassed 387 yards on offense, 303 of those yards rushing and 84 in the air.
Quarterback Trey Peters had three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. He was 5-of-11 in passing. Peters rushed for 150 yards, entering the red zone twice. Zane Sexton, who rushed for 36 yards, added two touchdowns on the ground as Kiser Wiatrak had one, the first score of the night for St. Paul. Wiatrak amassed 87 rushing yards.
Landon Beachner scored one touchdown on a pass from Peters while Sexton had two. Sexton also recorded an interception on defense as did Zak Kirkpatrick. Riley Vitt tallied seven tackles for St. Paul.
The win brought St. Paul’s record to 4-3.
Scoring
St. Paul 56, Hartford 48
SP: 14 28 8 6 — 56
HA: 8 12 8 20 — 48
Up Next
St. Paul will face Marmaton Valley at home next Friday. Marmaton Valley (3-4) lost to Lebo on Friday.
