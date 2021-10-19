JARED McMASTERS
CANEY — Behind several personal records and all-League performances, the Humboldt Cubs cross country teams turned in one of the most impressive all-around outings they could’ve hoped for.
At the Tri-Valley League Championships on Thursday, the Cubs picked up over a dozen medals, season-best times or personal records between their high school and middle school teams. The blazing times were enough for the Humboldt boys to take first place as a team and for the girls to secure their second consecutive second-place team finish.
“The League meet turned out to be a great day for our program,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said.
Humboldt’s Drew Wilhite led all runners in the varsity boys race when he finished first in 17:14 to earn his fourth all-League finish and his third consecutive Individual League Championship.
“Drew had a plan to race with whoever was in front,” Carlson said. “He executed that plan to perfection, staying at the shoulder of the leader until 600 meters to go. At that time, he started his kick and left second place far behind, winning by 14 seconds.”
The Cubs also had two other boys — Peyton Wallace and Levi McGowen — finish in fifth place and seventh place, both of which earned them All-League honors.
With three other members of the boys team setting personal records, Humboldt was able to take home its third League Championship for the boys program.
On the girls varsity team, the Cubs saw three runners land in the top 10 en route to their second-place finish as a team.
McKenna Jones (fifth), Anna Heisler (seventh) and Carsyn Haviland (10th) each set personal records in their All-League outings to lead the way for the Cubs. Jones, who finished the race in 22:19, tied the Humboldt girls record for the Tri-Valley League meet.
Along with those medalists, Peyten Galloway also left Caney with a new fastest time for the season when she ran a 30:11 to come in 24th place.
In Carlson’s eyes, the only aspect of the high school girls race that could’ve been better was if the three runners, two of which are seniors, who were sick and had to miss the meet had been able to join their teammates and compete on Thursday.
“Our high school girls knew going in they probably couldn’t catch Fredonia for first as a team, so we focused on racing against individuals and finishing as high as possible,” Carlson said. “We felt confident we would be runner-up at worst, and the girls did what they had to do to make sure that happened.”
Humboldt also had five runners — three boys and two girls — from its middle school participate in Thursday’s action.
Tori Melendez and Jo Ellison took home fifth and seventh place out of the 14 middle school girls who ran. Melendez earned all-League honors in the middle school groups when she turned in a time of 15:09.
In the middle school boys race, Thatcher Mueller, Layne Ellison and Jack Works all finished between sixth place and ninth place.
“Our middle school girls started the races off and ran really well, highlighted by Tori’s medal and Jo’s personal record,” Carlson said. “I am proud of their effort and what they brought to the team this year. Our middle school boys ran next and picked up where the girls left off. Thatcher and Jack demolished their personal records by 45 seconds, and all three of the boys ran a good race.”
Up Next
The Cubs will spend the week preparing for Regionals at Fredonia on Saturday, Oct. 23.
