PITTSBURG – Chanute Post 170 A won six straight baseball games to begin the 2021 American Legion season. The streak ended in Pittsburg at the Gene Bicknell Sports Complex on Wednesday evening.
On a scorching, miserable evening at the Pittsburg State stadium, Chanute dropped two straight to a now 6-4 Pittsburg team, losing 13-6 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2.
Center fielder Ty Leedy had a double; catcher Bryan Jackett had a single; starting pitcher Nate Meisch racked up two doubles and a single; second baseman Dax Axleson also put up a single; and shortstop Cohwen Wheeler tallied two singles.
All of the Chanute production equated to a competitive game early on.
Miesch produced an RBI, while both Axleson and Wheeler put up RBI singles to make the score 3-0 in the top of the first inning.
Pittsburg responded with three runs on three hits to tie the ballgame at 3 in the bottom of the first.
Meisch was able to throw a scoreless inning in the bottom of the second. But Pittsburg managed three more runs on two hits in the bottom of the third to put the score up to 6-3.
“Basically, we had a few walks and when you give a team like this any free passes, they’re going to make you pay – they’re going to hit the ball,” head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “That’s what happens when you give them free passes on the bases and they made us pay.”
Pittsburg assistant coach Ronnie Light said his team was able to make some changes.
“Kind of like in any game, you always have to make adjustments, and finally by the time we got back around to that third inning, that was probably our second time through the lineup, so we’d seen the pitcher once, we were able to pick up on what he was trying to do,” Light said. “We made adjustments to the game and put the ball in play and hit it where they weren’t.”
That trend continued for Pittsburg with two runs on two hits in the fourth, four runs on two hits in the fifth, and another run on a hit in the sixth.
Chanute’s three other runs were from an RBI single from Wheeler in the third, and a two-run double from Leedy in the seventh.
Chanute assistant coach Hunter Friederich said the game was solid at first, but as the contest went on, some situational baseball hurt Chanute.
“We hit the ball solid for the first inning in Game 1. Everyone hit the ball in the gap and we scored three,” Friederich said. “But the bats shut down after that. We struggled a lot after that to get a ball in the gap. We didn’t execute today besides in the first inning in the first game. First game pitching was good starting out, then we started walking batters. Not executing pitching and hitting spots will kill us on bad 0-2 pitches, but we have learned from tonight and we will move on and go straight after the next team we play.”
Wheeler analyzed how his team could learn from the Pittsburg game.
“Getting on top of a batter and once you’re on top, execute the pitches. I think we hit a couple of batters with an 0-2 count and a 1-2 count, so I know that they were trying to pinpoint pitches and you’re just going to have to execute pitches when it comes down to that,” Wheeler said. “We hit the ball. When the game was close ... you know we were ahead one inning by one. Next time it happened, we were down by one. Just a couple of bases loaded and nothing we could do about it but hit the ball right at them. What can you do about it? Just knocking it down, we just don’t need to get down. If something like that happens, it’s kind of a momentum killer. We got to learn how to bounce back from it.”
Chanute (6-2) will next play Central Heights on Monday, 6 and 8 pm on the road.
