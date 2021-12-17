JARED McMASTERS
St. Paul Indians girls basketball standout Emerald Struthers took to social media on Thursday, Dec. 9, to announce her intent to further her education and athletic career with the Neosho County Panthers next fall. Chanute Tribune sports editor Jared McMasters spoke with Struthers to discuss what stood out about Neosho County, St. Paul’s season and more.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Jared McMasters: What was it about Neosho County that resonated with you and made you feel like that was the place you needed to be?
Emerald Struthers: It was probably just the way (head coach) JJ Davis is as a person. He not only wants people to become better players but also better overall people. I’m also just more of a small-town girl. I didn’t want to go too far from home. I also like the smaller teams with more opportunities to play.
JM: How long have you and Davis known each other? What’s that relationship like?
ES: I would say it’s been about two years. He’s come to St. Paul because (former St. Paul head coach Doug) Tuck knew him, and my coach now, (Calea Augustin), played for Neosho County. She helped get us in touch, and he really wanted me to play there.
JM: How much have you been following the Panthers’ 9-2 start to this season?
ES: I’ve been to about three games this year. I try to go every time they play at home. They’re good, real good.
JM: With Augustin playing for Davis and the Panthers a few years ago, what kind of role did she play in helping you make this decision?
ES: She told me she had a lot of recruitment opportunities, but she picked Neosho County over all the others because she felt like Davis inspired her more than the other options. She felt like she knew I could make it there. It was just a perfect fit between Davis and I.
JM: How would you describe your playing style?
ES: I love to score because I feel like I set the tone for my team. I’ve always been that leading scorer and person who motivates the team. I step out there and try to help them. If I’m not scoring, I feel like I’m not playing my part and not getting the team up.
JM: What would you say has been the biggest factor in St. Paul’s undefeated record through four games?
ES: I think what’s really helped us has been the fact that we’ve all played together since we were little. I’ve never played with anybody else outside of this team.
JM: How are you using this final high school season to fine tune your game before you head to Neosho County?
ES: I definitely want to work on my rebounding and stop fouling. Last game was the only game I didn’t have three fouls. I’ve never really been much of a fouler, but the first three games this year have been crazy. I haven’t been a very great rebounder in the past, so I really want to step that up. I can’t foul like that in college or I’ll be on the bench, and that’s exactly what Davis said.
JM: You mentioned coach Tuck earlier. Looking back at the legendary career he had with 700 wins at St. Paul, what kind of impact did he have on the first half of your career before Augustin took over?
ES: He really taught the game of basketball well. He would push you and tell you could do it when you may not have thought you could. He really made me the player I am today. I went from two points a game as a freshman to averaging about 20 points a game now. He taught me how to shoot, how to keep my head up and just attack.
JM: When you were averaging two points per game, did you ever feel like you’d be where you are now?
ES: No, I didn’t. It was always my dream, but I didn’t think I could do it and here we are.
JM: What’s the transition been like with Augustin taking over for Tuck as head coach this season?
ES: At first, I was a little bit scared for her, but I knew she had the same expectations for us, if not higher expectations. She knew what we were all capable of doing, and she’s just played coach Tuck’s role well. She knows that we know the game of basketball. She’s just stayed behind us and watched us succeed because she’s not the type of coach to sit there and yell at us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.