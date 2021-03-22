Panthers volleyball went down 3-1 to NJCAA Division II No. 6 Johnson County on Saturday at home.
Hannah Brisco put up 15 kills and five digs, McKinley Pruitt registered 11 kills and one assist, and Jolene Tidwell had 11 kills and five digs.
“Johnson is a good team. They’re first in conference for a reason, and I thought we did a good job of coming out and competing with them,” NCCC head coach Marisa Compton said. “Their middles did a really good job against us. I thought we did a good job against some of the other hitters, but they’re just a good team.”
NCCC also lost to JCCC 3-1 on February 25 on their turf. But Johnson head coach Jennifer Ei recognized NCCC’s effort.
“Today later in the game, not early in the game, later in the game, the middles were a factor,” Ei said. “I thought they played a good game defensively. I thought they did a good job of keeping balls in play. Their outsides and right-sides did a nice job. And then their middle, McKinley did a great job. For us, we needed to start playing more of our game.”
The Panthers (11-5, 10-6) will next play Coffeyville 6:30 at home Friday.
