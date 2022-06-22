KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans across the Midwest are celebrating after Kansas City was announced as one of 16 North American cities to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hundreds of Kansas City fans crowded Live! KC in the Power & Light district downtown for the announcement.
“Whether you're a soccer fan or not, or a football fan, it's crazy to think about what's going to happen to our city in just four short years," Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, told KMBC.
The announcement from FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, came via international TV broadcast last Thursday. The news quickly spread across Twitter thanks to countless excited fans.
Interest in soccer in the city has exploded in recent years, with the building of Sporting Park in the Legends district, construction of multiple youth complexes and the recent addition of the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s team in the National Women’s Soccer League.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was Kansas City’s bid for a host venue. While some seats must be removed to fit a full-size pitch, the stadium was bidded at a capacity of 76,640.
Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas estimates the cost of hosting World Cup matches to eclipse $150 million. Updates to downtown infrastructure are already underway.
"This is the culmination of a long time,” Lucas told KMBC. “If you remember this area a few years ago, there wasn't Power & Light. There wasn't a new arena. There wasn't Sporting Park in KCK. There wasn't a streetcar. But look at where we are today."
The 2026 cup will be the first hosted in the United States since 1994, and the first men’s tournament hosted in Canada, while Mexico will become the first country to host or co-host the tournament three times.
The United States nearly won the bid for the 2022 World Cup, coming in as runner-up in the voting behind Qatar. The 22-member FIFA Council selected the ‘United 2026’ bid over a bid from Morocco during their annual congress in Moscow on June 13, 2018. The North American bid received 134 of the 200 votes, while Morocco received 65 votes.
Along with Kansas City, other American cities selected were Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Toronto and Vancouver will host games in Canada, while Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey were tabbed for host sites in Mexico.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition of the football showpiece to feature three host countries and 48 teams, up from 32 in past iterations. The United States will feature 60 matches, including the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, while Canada and Mexico are slated to host 10 games each.
The month-long tournament is set to start on June 11, 2026 with FOX Sports and Telemundo slated to broadcast the event. While the FIFA Council has not yet released the qualification process, Canada, Mexico and the United States are expected to be awarded automatic berths.
The tournament will kick-off with 16 groups of three teams, with the top-2 teams from each group moving on to the 32-team single-elimination bracket.
