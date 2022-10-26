FREDONIA — The Humboldt Cubs took on a tough, picturesque cross country track at the Fredonia Golf Course for the KSHSAA Regional Cross Country Championships on Saturday. Senior Peyton Wallace was the lone Cub to earn a trip to the state meet in Lawrence this Saturday.
“We always aim to qualify a full team for the state competition. We did not reach that goal, but we had a very successful season regardless,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said.
The first race of the day saw sophomore McKenna Jones lead the cubs in the varsity girls race. Jones finished in 12th place, just a single from a qualification.
Sophomore Anna Heisler finished out the year with a 31st place finish followed by freshman Tori Melendez in 37th. Seniors Lulu Melendez, Carsyn Haviland and Leah Mueller finished 38th, 41st and 53rd, with Melendez and Mueller posting season-best times. Sophomore Sophia Barlow rounded out the squad in 54th.
“I am very proud of these girls and thankful for the season they gave us. We will miss our three seniors next year, but hope to fill their shoes with some underclassmen,” Carlson said.
In a race thick with strong teams full of even stronger runners, senior Peyton Wallace claimed the last qualifying spot to advance to the state meet with a 16th place finish.
Because the top-10 runners in the varsity boys race were all on a qualifying team, the meet must qualify extra runners not on a qualifying team, hence why Wallace qualified while Jones did not.
“Last week Peyton won his first race ever and became the Tri-Valley League individual league champion, so it was fitting that he qualified for state after that,” Carlson said. “The rest of the boys ran well, many of them just missing season-best or personal-best times.”
Sophomore Brigg Shannon and junior Landon Bauer cracked the 22-minute mark in 34th and 40th, followed by Javyn Hess, Caden Vink and Gavin Jaro in 57th, 61st and 64th. Freshman Layne Ellison finished his season with a personal-best time for the second week in a row.
Mary Pearce of Kingman claimed the individual title in the girls race with Cheney taking home the team title. Wichita-Collegiate’s C.J. Meyer won the boys race with the only sub-17 minute time, while Wichita-Trinity stole the team title with a score of 31.
Up Next
Humboldt’s Wallace now has one final prep race ahead of him. That race could not be at a better place, as the KSHSAA Cross Country State Championships are set to take place at the storied Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. The 3A boys race is set to start at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
“We have one more week with Peyton, and we will take full advantage of that,” Carlson said.
Results
Girls 5K (60 runners)
12. McKenna Jones (22:37)
31. Anna Heisler (24:41)
37. Tori Melendez (25:14)
38. Lulu Melendez (25:19)*
41. Carsyn Haviland (25:37)
53. Leah Mueller (27:17)*
54. Sophia Barlow (27:27)
Team Scores: Cheney 40, Wichita-Trinity 50, Frontenac 91, Kingman 107, Douglass 117, Humboldt 118
Boys 5K (69 runners)
16. Peyton Wallace (19:05)*
34. Brigg Shannon (21:07)
40. Landon Bauer (21:27)
57. Jadyn Hess (23:38)
61. Caden Vink (24:54)
64. Gavin Jaro (25:36)
68. Layne Ellison (28:34)*
Team Scores: Wichita-Trinity 31, Girard 65, Wichita-Collegiate 71, Douglass 129, Riverton 147, Chaparral 153, Humboldt 157, Frontenac 160
*-denotes season-best performance
