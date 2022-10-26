FREDONIA — The Humboldt Cubs took on a tough, picturesque cross country track at the Fredonia Golf Course for the KSHSAA Regional Cross Country Championships on Saturday. Senior Peyton Wallace was the lone Cub to earn a trip to the state meet in Lawrence this Saturday.

“We always aim to qualify a full team for the state competition. We did not reach that goal, but we had a very successful season regardless,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said.

