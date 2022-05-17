TOPEKA — Arguably the best season the Neosho County Panthers have ever had under head coach Kim Alexander came to an end in the championship round of the NJCAA Region VI Tournament on Monday.
Neosho County, ranked No. 15 in the nation entering the postseason, started and ended its run the same way — a loss to No. 7 Murray State.
The Panthers fell in its opening round tilt 9-0 to Murray State on Saturday then lost again to the Oklahoma-based school in the first game of the championship round 10-3.
“They had key hits when they needed them,” Alexander said. “We sat back and let them rally. You can’t give good teams extra at-bats. Offensively, we did better than we did in the first game. But we weren’t 100%. We put some balls in play. We just didn’t hit the ball when we had runners in scoring position.”
After Saturday’s loss to Murray State, Neosho County staved off elimination twice.
It’s first win in the backside of the bracket came over KJCCC runner-up Cowley, a 7-5 victory where Cowley trailed 7-1 entering the seventh inning before getting the tying run to second base.
“It was a huge win,” Alexander said. “I have a good sophomore class and they weren’t going to go down without a fight. We started playing Neosho softball against Cowley. We stepped up and did well.”
On Monday after Sunday’s games were rained out and postponed, Neosho County faced Labette in an elimination game for the seventh time in eight years.
The Panthers prevailed 2-1 with a run apiece in the first and seventh frame to advance to the championship round.
“It was key hits at the right time for us,” Alexander said. “We put some pressure on them to get on base and move runners. We got the hit we needed with runners in scoring position.”
Neosho County’s season ended with a 35-16 overall record and a 24-8 mark in KJCCC play, good for third place in the conference.
“This is the best team I’ve had,” Alexander said. “I had a really good sophomore class. A year ago, they were young and rough. But they came back and built where we needed to. They stepped into roles we needed.”
The Panthers moved one step closer to advancing to the national tournament from last year by advancing to the championship round. As Neosho County enters the offseason, evolving even further is the priority.
“It’ll be the little things for us,” Alexander said. “You have to take advantage, be disciplined and do all those things. That was our biggest downfall whenever we did lose big games. We need to get better offensively.”
NJCAA REGION VI TOURNAMENT
Saturday
Murray State 9, Neosho County 0 (5 inn.)
Murray State: 250 20 — 9
Neosho Co.: 000 00 — 0
Notes
Neosho County: Epsy Daniels 1 H; Lauren Fuller 1 H; Olivia Cummings (L) 3.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Ellie Kuntz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Murray State: Emma Damato 1 R, 2 RBI; Abby Beck 2 H, 2 RBI; SHallen Mershon 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Katyn Denson 1 H, 1 R; Sabetha Sands 1 H, 1 RBI; KJ Morgan 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kenzie Tuck 1 H, 1 R; CHesnie Hewitt 1 R; Illeana Lucio (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K
Neosho County 7, Cowley 5
Cowley: 000 001 4 — 5
Neosho Co.: 004 201 x — 7
Notes
Neosho County: Epsy Daniels 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Cassidy Paulson 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Hannah Duin 1 R; Lauren Fuller 1 H, 2 RBI; Lydia Brown 2 H, 1 R; Ayche Marchoud 1 H; Brooklyn Diederich 1 R; Devynn Raile 1 H, 2 R; Cassidy Paulson (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Ellie Kuntz 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Olivia Cummings 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Cowley: Cierah Jones 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Maggie Musson 2 RBI; Aaliyah Ahmed 2 H, 2 RBI; Alivia Lange 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Maci Cole 2 H, 1 R; Tye North 1 H, 2 R; Tatyana Curry 2 H; Ashlynn Mercer (L) 5 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Sydney Price 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Sunday
Neosho County 2, Labette 1
Neosho Co.: 100 000 1 — 2
Labette: 001 000 0 — 1
Notes
Labette: Winter Snyder 1 H, 1 R; Morgan Schmidt 1 H, 1 RBI; Chloee Sams 1 H; Coralys Santiago 1 H; Katelyn Kotlarz (L) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 K
Neosho County: Riley Kennedy 2 R; Hannah Duin 2 H; Lauren Fuller 1 H, 1 RBI; Devynn Raile 1 RBI; Olivia Cummings (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
Murray State 10, Neosho County 3
Neosho Co.: 000 102 0 — 3
Murray State: 202 051 x — 10
Notes
Neosho County: Epsy DAniels 1 H; Hannah Duin 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Brooklyn Diederich 1 R; Lauren Fuller 2 H; Katie Boline 1 H, 1 RBI; Ayche Marchoud 1 RBI; Cassidy Paulson (L) 4.1 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Olivia Cummings 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
