Erie BGolf @ 22 Regionals - Logan Ewan

Erie junior Logan Ewan shot an 88 at Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg to qualify for the 2A State Golf Championships.

 Bill Ruble | Contributed photo

PITTSBURG — The Erie boy’s golf team traveled to Pittsburg on Monday for the 2A Regional Golf Meet hosted by St. Mary’s-Colgan. Junior Logan Ewan was the lone Red Devil to crack the top-10 and qualify for the state tournament.

Ewan shot a +16 on the par 72 course at Crestwood Country Club, good for sixth place. The top-5 individual golfers not part of a state-qualifying team are granted championship berths, making Ewan third in line for an individual spot in the state tournament.

Senior Ayden Fisher was the only other Erie golfer to finish in the top half of the field, shooting a 94 for 12th place.

A pair of below average finishes from juniors Brandon Volz (113) and Gavin Reissig (114) pushed Erie to fifth place as a team, 15 strokes shy of a team qualification.

Up Next

Ewan, joined by Erie head coach Bill Ruble, will travel to Emporia on Monday for a pair of rounds at the Emporia Golf Course. Tee time on Monday is set for 8:30 a.m., with balls flying for round two at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

RESULTS

6th - Logan Ewan, Jr. 88 (+16)

12th - Ayden Fisher, Sr. 94 (+22)

T-28th - Brandon Volz, Jr. 113 (+41)

31st - Gavin Reissig, Jr. 114 (+42)

T-38th - Dakota Becker, Jr. 127 (+55)

48th - Mason Boaz, So. 160 (+88)

Team Scores: Bishop Seabury 354, St. Mary’s-Colgan 377, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 394, Lyndon 406, Erie 409, Jayhawk Linn 435

