JARED McMASTERS
The Neosho County Panthers wrestling team is drawing the line to separate the sport into two phases — the physical and the mental.
Under new head coach Matt Hansen, the Panthers will be entering the 2021-22 campaign looking to use this dual-pronged approach to make the most of the momentum they built at the end of last season.
“First, I want to thank coach (Nick) Nothern for this opportunity to lead the program,” Hansen said. “I’m thrilled to be leading this group, and I know they’re excited. I think we’re going to have a really good season, and it’s just a matter of how much we can do.”
Coming off of a 9-8 record in the 2019-20 season, the Panthers came crashing down from that high during the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled to a 4-11 record the following season — Hansen’s lone year as an assistant coach with the program.
But, behind some improved techniques to help the team with its issues wrestling from the bottom position, the Panthers earned three of those wins in their final seven matches before the postseason. That’s the physical aspect Hansen wants to continue developing.
“We had an up-and-down season last year. We finished strong, but it was a roller coaster,” Hansen said. “I’m hoping things will be a little more normalized this year with everything from our schedule and training to things like diet and nutrition to continue to build the culture of the program.”
The little details away from the mat, like the diet and team culture Hansen mentioned, comprise the team’s mental game.
This year, the Panthers have a training journal to track what they’re eating, practice mental clarity exercises and keep the team completely locked in throughout the season.
“I put a big emphasis on mental training,” Hansen said. “I’ve had a lot of coursework in sports psychology, and we do a lot of work on the mental aspect. The purpose of it is to make it as easy as possible for everyone on the team to do the right thing.”
Tackling this season from these two angles is how Hansen expects this group to maximize its potential. It also helps, he said, when you have several strong competitors who have already developed in the program returning.
While Hansen is excited about the crop of incoming freshmen, the Panthers will be led by veterans Sam Son (157 pounds), Junior Camacho (125), Logan Allen (184) and Ryland Wright (141).
“Those guys all played a big role in the program last year, and they’ll do the same this year,” Hansen said. “What gets me excited is just how much they’ve improved. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do.”
Those veterans will get the opportunity to put their improvements on display when the Panthers head to Baldwin City for the Dan Harris Open on Sunday, Nov. 7.
“We’re a lot more focused and improved from where we were last year with our mat wrestling, both on top and bottom,” Hansen said. “I’m excited about the season. I see good things here. The only question is just how good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.