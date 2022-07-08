The Neosho County women’s basketball team, led by head coach JJ Davis, hosted the second annual Our Culture free basketball camp inside Panther Gymnasium on Wednesday. Over 100 youth were in attendance from Erie, St. Paul, Cherryvale and Neodesha as well as far as Kansas City and Oklahoma.
This camp is one of many that Davis and his team run throughout the state during the summer months on a tour to spread “The Neosho Way.” Because of the rising cost of “premier” youth basketball clinics and camps, Davis decided to put one on himself, totally free of charge.
“We’re just here to serve the communities,” Davis said. “They come out and help us by coming to the games, so we just want to give back to the people who support us.”
Davis was joined by his former assistant, now men’s head basketball coach at Pratt Community College, Kenny Eddy and Chanute High School girl’s basketball head coach Dustin Fox.
“I think the biggest thing is just letting kids have a good time with the game of basketball and letting them get the ball in their hand,” Fox said after the camp. “If we can develop a love for basketball, that's where the real key is. It’s always great when you have an opportunity to give back and do a free camp that anybody can attend.”
Fox brought the Blue Comets along for the camp to help teach the young ball players as well.
“It was just awesome to see them willing to give up a day in their summer to come and give back to the community,” Fox said.
The camp was split into three sessions, with Kindergarten-2nd grade in the morning. 3rd-5th grades went before lunch, rounded out with an extended session for middle schoolers in the afternoon.
“In our first little group, there's a lot of kids that had never even touched a basketball before, so that was cool,” Davis said. “When you see a little guy that's four or five years old and they make their first basket, that's something special. For me, that's the best part.”
Davis plans to continue the camp for as long as possible, using the connections he makes in collegiate basketball to grow the series of clinics as large as possible. While building a passion for basketball in youth, Davis also strives to show them what Neosho is all about.
“We want to try to get as many people to be a part of it to come out here and see what Neosho is all about,” Davis said. “Like, check out Neosho. Coming here and saying, hey, when I was seven, I came to camp and had fun.”
Because it would be hard to make any large steps forward skill-wise, Davis, Fox and Eddy tried to keep the camp as loose and fun as possible.
“We want to get them from all around and just let them play basketball for an hour,” Davis said. “Smile, laugh, dance to Kidz Bop, have fun and just enjoy it.”
