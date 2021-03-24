Earlier this month, NJCAA Division I No. 6 Crowder tallied 11 home runs on a windy day versus Neosho en route to a win. In a rematch on Tuesday in Neosho, Mo., the longball put the game out of reach once more.
With the game at 3-2 Crowder in the bottom of the fifth, Crowder’s Landrey Wilkerson stroked a grand slam to put the game to 7-2. A couple of RBI-singles later and Crowder was up 9-2. The nationally-ranked team would go on to win 15-6, which moved the Panthers to 10-6 on the year.
“Almost everything from the game was a positive,” said coach Steve Murry. “We played 28 players and basically threw pitchers that haven’t thrown a ton for us. It was their audition to try to prove that they can help on weekends. Some did fantastic others did not do great. But that’s how you get better as a player.”
Murry said the non-league game offered opportunities to improve.
“We also gave people like Ivan Witt the entire day off so we could see all three other catchers to give them experience and played multiple position guys all around the field. At one point it was 3 to 2 we also left the bases loaded a couple times and left a lot of runners in scoring position with some back up guys up.
“That’s how they get better and that’s how they learn by either succeeding or failing in those situations. And we had a little of both go on all day long but all in all I thought it was extremely positive day for us.”
NCCC’s Mason Lundgrin had a good day, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including three singles. Designated hitter Drew Miller hit 2-for-3 with an RBI, including a solo home run – his team-high eighth of the year. Centerfielder Khalil Thrasher went 2-for-4.
Down 3-0 in the top of the fourth, the Panthers got on the board thanks to a Lundgin two-run single, which scored Thrasher and Miller, who both singled in the inning. The inning resulted in a two runs and three hits.
Crowder went on to have a six-run, five-hit inning in the fifth.
But in the top of the sixth, Miller lifted a solo shot. Lundgrin had an RBI-single, which scored Thrasher, who singled once more in the inning. NCCC put up two runs on three hits again.
Another offensive highlight for NCCC included shortstop Daegan Brady lining an RBI-single to bring in Lundgrin in the top of the eighth. Lundgrin singled in the inning.
Both teams had 13 hits in the game, and Crowder had four innings with two or more runs scored. Neosho posted four errors to Crowder’s zero.
On the mound, NCCC used 10 pitchers in the game, and six of those gave up 13 earned runs.
NCCC (10-6, 5-3) will next play No. 11 Cowley (15-7, 5-3) today in a doubleheader at 1 and 3 pm at Hudson Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.