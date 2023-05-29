30 Team Plaque.jpg
SALINA — A historic run by the Chanute Blue Comets ended in a program-first trophy returning to the halls of Chanute High School. After knocking off Clay Center Community/Wakefield and Fort Scott, the Blue Comets finished runners-up with a 6-0 loss to McPherson.

