View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
SALINA — A historic run by the Chanute Blue Comets ended in a program-first trophy returning to the halls of Chanute High School. After knocking off Clay Center Community/Wakefield and Fort Scott, the Blue Comets finished runners-up with a 6-0 loss to McPherson.
“I’m extremely proud,” Chanute head coach Ryan Ortiz said. “They’re all competitors and they’re still having a hard time being the second-best team in the state. They’ve changed baseball in Chanute forever.”
After shocking the KSHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Championship by upsetting the top-seeded Clay Center Tigers 1-0 on Thursday, Chanute rattled off a revenge win Friday morning against the Fort Scott Tigers, again by a score of 1-0.
Junior RHP Brax Peter mirrored the pitching performance in the quarterfinals, tossing a complete-game shutout against Fort Scott in the semifinals. Although he did not record a strikeout, Peter was still very efficient as he faced 26 batters and threw just 78 pitches. He gave up just two hits and walked one.
“I mean this in the nicest way, but Brax is almost emotionless (on the mound),” Ortiz said with a laugh. “He’s just a solid dude and nothing is gonna get to him. Even when we got in tight spots, he was the same guy. That was clutch.”
After his stellar pitching performance on Thursday, junior shortstop Rhett Smith came up big again Friday morning. Smith hit a leadoff single before being sacrifice-bunted to second by junior outfielder Kolby Baker. When Smith took off to steal third, an overthrow by the Fort Scott catcher allowed the Blue Comets to take the lead for good.
The championship game against the McPherson Bullpups did not turn out as well for Chanute. The Blue Comets showed some early fight, fending-off a bases-loaded attempt to score in the second inning.
“Getting out of a jam like that gave life to all of us,” Ortiz said.
Senior LHP Parker Manly looked solid in his first trip through the McPherson lineup before the cast of all-state hitters found their groove. The Bullpups scored six over the next two innings, and freshman RHP Kristopher Harding II was brought in for relief.
The Blue Comets tried to make adjustments at the plate, but facing their third all-state pitcher in as many games stifled those adjustments.
“He was a majority fastball pitcher, we just couldn’t string it together,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz made sure to keep his players from hanging their heads after the loss. As he mentioned previously, even though they finished second, the championship felt within reach to every single Blue Comet.
“From the start we were underdogs,” he said. “We were never supposed to get out of that regional, let alone come here and do as well as we did.”
For Ortiz, a program-best finish was a great way to end his first year as head coach. He noted that with this success he hopes to see a culture shift for his team, both internally with personal expectations, and externally with how the Blue Comets are perceived by teams across the state.
More from this section
“This season was unreal,” he said. “For the longest time, Chanute baseball has been about winning league and trying to go to state. To come back and do this at the end of the season when it really matters was awesome. I’m very proud of every one of these kids.”
Saturday’s matchup with McPherson marked the final appearance in powder blue for a trio of seniors, Parker Manly, Bryan Jackett and Dax Axelson.
“Bryan behind the plate — he’s all you could ever ask for in a catcher,” Ortiz said. “Parker does everything you ask him to do and Dax is an awesome kid that showed up everyday working hard.”
Chanute finished the season with a record of 16-9.
Quarterfinals vs. Clay Center Community/Wakefield
Chanute: 000 000 1 - 1 6 0
Clay Center: 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Notes: Lars Koester 2 H; Nathan Meisch 1 H; Parker Manly 1 H, 1 R; Cohwen Wheeler 2 H, 1 RBI; Rhett Smith (W, 6-1) 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB
Semifinals vs. Fort Scott
Chanute: 100 000 0 - 1 5 1
Fort Scott: 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Notes: Rhett Smith 1 H, 1 R; Lars Koester 1 H; Nathan Meisch 2 H; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H; Brax Peter (W, 3-1) 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB
Championship vs. McPherson
Chanute: 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
McPherson: 002 400 X - 6 6 1
Notes: Rhett Smith 1 H; Lars Koester 1 H; Parker Manly (L, 1-5) 3.2 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB; Kristopher Harding II 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 BB
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.