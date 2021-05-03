ROBERT MAGOBET
GIRARD – Chanute’s track and field team had an impressive day Friday in Girard, as both the girls and boys finished second out of 13 teams.
“It was nice to get a competitive meet in great weather and our kids responded with great performances,” CHS head coach Matt Kmiec said. “It’s a very tough, hardworking team and I’m truly blessed to be a part of it. It would be great to see our community rally around these athletes this week at our home meet (Friday). It’s our final tuneup before the championship meets.”
The track team will compete in the Thad Clements Invite Friday, 3:30 pm at Chanute High School, the last home meet of the year.
Girls:
Camrie Ranabargar – sixth, 100m, 13.87
Madison Hughes – fourth, 200m, 27.70 (currently 10th in 4A)
Abby Stephenson – fifth, 400m, 1:04.79
Reese Clements – sixth, 800m, 2:38.47
Jerica Hockett – sixth, 3200m, 14:23.86
Brandi Schoenhofer – seventh, 100m hurdles, 19.48
Zoie Speaks – fourth, 300m hurdles, 55.03
Ranabargar, Hughes, Stephenson, Chard – third, 4x100m, 52.12 (currently fourth in 4A)
Hughes, Stephenson, Chard, Speaks – second, 4x400m, 4:26.90 (13th in 4A)
Becannon, Clements, Goracke, Fewins – third, 4x800m, 11:34.02 (12th in 4A)
Brandi Schoenhofer – sixth, high jump, 4-8
Evelyn Fewins – seventh, pole vault, 6-0
Timmen Goracke – seventh, pole vault, 6-0
Kynleigh Chard – seventh, long jump, 15-3
Brandi Schoenhofer – seventh, triple jump, 31-5
Matti Cranor – third, shot put, 32-6
Matti Cranor – third, discus, 104-2 (11th in 4A)
Meredith Hicks – fourth, discus, 97-1 (4th in 4A)
Kelsey Goodner – fifth, discus, 94-6 (14th in 4A)
Matti Cranor – third, javelin, 107-11.5 (10th in 4A)
Meredith Hicks – fourth, javelin, 101-5
Note: Madison Hughes did not run the 100m but is currently 10th in 4A with a time of 12.90.
Boys
Rawley Chard – first, 100m, 11.06 (5th in 4A)
Quentin Harris – second, 100m, 11.26 (10th in 4A)
Eric Erbe – third, 200m, 23.34 (12th in 4A)
Dagen Dean – fourth, 200m, 23.51 (16th in 4A)
Rawley Chard – first, 400m, 49.46 (school record is 49.3 set in 1975) (1st in 4A)
William Guan – first, 400m, 53.75 (16th in 4A)
Kaden Morley – sixth, 110m hurdles, 18.76
Bryce Bingham – first, 300m hurdles, 41.96 (5th in 4A)
Kaden Morley – fifth, 300m hurdles, 45.40
Harris, Chard, Erbe, Dean – first, 4x100m, 43.47 (school record is 43.3 set in 2000) (first in 4A)
Guan, Chard, Bingham, Erbe – first, 4x400m, 3:28.50 (school record is 3:26.4 set in ‘91) (1st in 4A)
Guan, Stanley, Godinez, Stanley – sixth, 4x800m, 9:21.22
Quentin Harris – sixth, high jump, 5-6
Quentin Harris – first, long jump, 20-9.25 (9th in 4A)
Eric Erbe – seventh, long jump, 19-5
Kolten LaCrone – third, shot put, 44-7.75
Kolten LaCrone – second, discus, 149-2 (first in 4A)
Garrin Golay – seventh, discus, 114-9
Kolten LaCrone – seventh, javelin, 133-6
Note: Rawley didn’t run the 200m, but his best is 22.26 and the school record is 22.23. He is currently No. 2 in Class 4A. Dagen Dean did not make finals yesterday, but is currently third in 4A in the javelin.
