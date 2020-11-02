ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s the end of the year for Chanute Blue Comets soccer.
The squad wrapped up their season last Tuesday after losing 9-0 to Paola High School, one of the better soccer programs in Southeast Kansas, in the Kansas Class 4-1A Regional 5 Semifinals. But after finishing the season at 6-9-2 and falling a little short of their goal, it’s time for the team to turn the page to the 2021 season.
Right off the bat, Chanute will lose seniors Lawson Collins (midfielder), Andrea Cuin (forward) and Jacob Guernsey (defender) – three impactful players.
Outside of those three leaving, virtually the same team will return. CHS head soccer coach Adam Wilcox said he is excited for that.
“It’s going to be a senior-heavy team and an experience-heavy team,” Wilcox said. “We have a lot of the pieces that we need to be good. A talented, smart and experienced keeper (Drayton Cleaver). We have a back line that’s been intact. We’re going to return three of four starters on the back line. We’re returning our whole midfield. It’s like the opposite of this year where we returned like three starters. Next year, we’re returning like nine. We have tons of athleticism to be excited for. Yeah, next year could be our best year yet.”
While the next soccer season is a long way off from now, there are steps Wilcox wants his players to take to prepare for next season. He will encourage his players to wrestle, play basketball, and run track in the spring. For those who aren’t in those sports, Wilcox will coordinate with them to participate in soccer programs not affiliated with the school to keep their skills sharp.
Wilcox believes his players will keep busy and in shape in preparation for next year. One of those players is junior midfielder Kaleb Becannon, who was a primary goal-scorer for the Blue Comets. Becannon, 16, has been playing soccer since third-grade recreation play before competing on traveling teams.
“(I need to work on) probably speed and ball handling,” Becannon said. “And that’s probably what I need to focus on the most. For ball handling, I’ll probably just come out in the summer and put up shots, work on team keep away, that helps a lot. And speed, I’ll just have to push myself more I guess to go faster.”
With these skill sets in mind, Becannon expects his team to accomplish some great feats next year.
“I expect to go farther next year because we’ll have a group of almost all seniors coming next year,” he said. “Most of us have played since our freshman year, and that’s the first four years of our program. So I’d say we’re going to do pretty well next year.”
Cleaver is part of that experienced group that will look to move the Chanute program forward. Cleaver, 17
, who also started playing soccer in rec play and traveling teams, weighed in on what he’ll be working on in the off-season.
“I think I’m planning on more one-on-one stuff together, coach (Michael) Villarreal, just working one-on-one together,” Cleaver said. “There’s goalie tournaments. I plan on entering a bunch of those and just trying to stay sharp throughout the year, basically.”
Cleaver echoed some of the same sentiments as Becannon when it comes to the expectations of next year’s soccer team.
“We have a big senior class next year that’s played together for four years through this program and even outside of it,” he said. “I think if we played how we did this year, then we’ll go far.”
