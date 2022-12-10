The Chanute Blue Comets narrowly averted disaster Friday night, holding on for a 51-48 victory over the visiting Ottawa Cyclones in their home opener.
After watching a 22-point halftime advantage completely evaporate, the Blue Comets were able to stave off the Cyclones via clutch free throw shooting over the final minute of regulation.
Chanute (2-0) jumped out to an 8-0 lead, capped off by Lars Koester's 12-foot fadeaway jumper. Leading 16-5 midway through the second quarter, the Blue Comets closed out the half on an 11-0 blitz, capped off by Koester's lay-in off his own miss at the halftime horn — for a commanding 27-5 advantage.
Ottawa trailed by 16 midway through third and closed the gap to 8 entering the fourth. The Cyclones then opened the fourth on an 11-3 run, knotting the contest a 39 apiece with four minutes to play.
In dire need of a basket, Koester found an open Parker Henson on the left wing, as the 6-foot-2 senior drilled a 3-ball to hand the Blue Comets a 42-39 edge. Clinging to a one-point lead, Rhett Smith's offensive rebound and lay-in put the Blue Comets in front 44-41.
With 38 seconds remaining, Smith again gave the Blue Comets some breathing room via a pair of clutch free throws for a four point lead. The Cyclones replied with a quick 3-pointer from Cayden Turner, slicing the margin to 49-48. Ottawa then allowed precious seconds to tick off the clock before finally fouling Koester with 8.5 remaining. Koester calmly drained both free throws — and the Cyclones were off-target on a 40-foot desperation heave at the buzzer.
"Win or lose, the guys played together and played their hearts out," said Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree. “Just to see the flip-flop, how great we looked in the first half defensively to struggling a little bit in the second half. But to come together when a little adversity hit and still get the win was huge.”
Crabtree lauded his club for its dynamite first half performance, which he said was centered on a detailed game-plan.
“We came into the game thinking we knew what they were going to run, and were able to take advantage of that,” Crabtree said.
Chanute was not able to maintain its defensive intensity in the second half.
“Ottawa’s shooters got going a little bit and started letting it (fly),” Crabtree said, adding that his squad also struggled to contain dribble-drive penetration.
Concluding with a career and game-high 15 points and 12 rebounds, Smith was a force in the paint for the Blue Comets.
“It wasn’t just scoring, he made a bunch of plays defensively too,” Crabtree said. “I told him in the locker room that it was the best game I’ve seen him play since I’ve been here. I’m happy for him — he deserved it.”
While he was happy to point out individual performances, Crabtree contended it was a total team effort.
“The adversity they faced with Ottawa’s huge comeback, and to come away with a win is pretty awesome,” he said.
The strategy late was to get the ball to Koester.
“We wanted to get the ball in Lars’ hands to make some decisions for us,” Crabtree said.
Crabtree mentioned Henson’s 3-pointer to stem the Cyclones momentum as a critical moment in the game.
“We haven’t shot it well yet in our first two games. I wanted to go to one of our better shooters, and Parker popped up top and hit that huge three,” Crabtree said. “That gave us some momentum back.”
Crabtree said he considered having his team foul on the final play of regulation in order to avert a game-tying 3-point attempt. Crabtree determined that putting the Cyclones at the line was too risky, as they likely would have looked to hit the first free throw and internationally miss the second in hopes of an offensive rebound.
“It’s one of those decisions that’s really hard to make at that time,” he said. “We’ll take a win however we can get it. Pretty first half, ugly second half — we still came away with the win.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets return to the hardwood Dec. 16 for an SEK League clash with Fort Scott.
“They look different and have a new coach,” Crabtree said.
Crabtree anticipates a touch matchup.
“They’ll slow it down and grind it out, and will also have a size advantage,” Crabtree said. “So we’ll have to rebound and play well in the post.”
Box Score
Ottawa 3 2 23 20 - 48
Chanute 11 16 9 15 - 51
Scoring
Chanute: Rhett Smith 15, Lars Koester 11, Parker Henson 7, Brax Peter 7, Elliot Stephenson 5, Jordan Duncan 3, Parker Manly 3
Ottawa: Mason Carter 11, Aiden McCullough 8, Johnny Van Staden 8, Carter Hepner 7, Cayden Turner 6, Austin Curtis 5, Miguel Perez 2, Caleb Hepner 1
