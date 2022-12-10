Chanute MBB vs Ottawa 12.9.22 - Rhett Smith

Chanute junior guard Rhett Smith (23) looks for a shot in traffic during Friday night's victory over the Ottawa Cyclones.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets narrowly averted disaster Friday night, holding on for a 51-48 victory over the visiting Ottawa Cyclones in their home opener.

After watching a 22-point halftime advantage completely evaporate, the Blue Comets were able to stave off the Cyclones via clutch free throw shooting over the final minute of regulation.

