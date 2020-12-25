ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute’s Lady Blue Comets have picked up where they left off last season. The girls basketball program is 3-1 on the year, the second straight season Chanute has reached that mark. And while senior guard Kori Babcock is once again dominating the scoring and point guard responsibilities, there are many others who have stepped up in this four-game stretch.
It showed in their most recent win – the 58-45 shellacking of Fort Scott on Dec. 15 at home.
“I thought we did a good job of tracking the basket and put ourselves in position to get a lot of great shots. We didn’t make a lot of them there in the first half and for sure in the third quarter, but we were getting the shots that we wanted,” CHS girls head coach Dustin Fox previously said. “I thought we were at the rim all night long. And went on some nice runs once we started finishing those.”
With the game all tied up at 12 in the second period with seven minutes to go, Chanute started to turn up the heat on both defense and offense. They continued their 1-3-1 defense, which led to a stop and a layup attempt by Babcock, but it was senior forward Mattilyn Cranor who snatched the offensive rebound and laid it back up for the deuce.
On the very next defensive possession for Chanute, Cranor at the top of the 1-3-1 defense played the top of the key and the perimeter well enough to force an errant pass intended for Fort Scott to go out of bounds, which forced the Lady Tigers into their sixth turnover of the game.
A few possessions later, Fort Scott drove in for a layup but Chanute’s junior forward Jacelyn Catron blocked the shot. That led to a Peyton Shields drive, a dish and a three-point shot by sophomore guard Tyra Bogle, which put the run up to 9-0 and the score to 17-12 Chanute over Fort Scott with 5:12 left in the second quarter.
On the next offensive possession, freshman point guard Shields made a nice drive in the lane and floated up a shot for two, which extended the run to 11-0. And on another stop by Chanute, Bogle was able to grab the rebound and dribble all the way down the court before dishing to sophomore forward Brinly Bancroft for the layup. This put the Blue Comets up to a 13-0 run and a 21-12 lead late in the second quarter.
Fox on the next defensive possession stuck with the 1-3-1 defense to close out the half. Cranor at the top of the key, along with Shields, Bancroft, Catron and Babcock, all continued to have active hands that led to several steals by Babcock.
This stifling defense equated to Fort Scott not being able to score a basket in the second quarter until 1:10 left.
All of this live action was created by the team, as players not named Babcock are also stepping up.
“...We had some really good stretches on the defensive end where we got some stops, and we got some steals and got out in transition, and then we had some lulls that let them back in the game,” Fox said. “But I was proud by the way we finished it out. And I think that there’s a lot to learn and work from in this game.”
Chanute also learned that the bench can step up. With Bancroft running into a Fort Scott player in the first half, Fox needed somebody to step in to fill the void. Freshman forward Kierny Follmer did just that, scoring six points for the Lady Blue Comets – her first-ever varsity points.
“It feels really good,” Follmer previously said. “I love playing with my team. We play really hard together. And it was a blast. ... Communicating is a big key, and (I) was looking for teammates down low.”
Chanute (3-1) will look to play next Jan. 8 versus Coffeyville (1-3).
