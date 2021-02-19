MATT RESNICK
GARNETT – Chanute High School grapplers Reese Clements and Andrea Cuin have made history on the mat. With standout performances at the KSHSAA Division II Sub-State tournament Friday at Anderson County High School, Clements and Cuin became the first female wrestlers in school history to advance to the state tournament.
Clements finished second in the 109 pound weight class, while Cuin placed third at 115 pounds.
“Both girls wrestled extremely well,” said head coach Bradley Campbell. “We had a really good day. It was a blast to be a part of, and super excited to try again next week.”
Clements came out strong in her opening match, pinning Holton’s Piper Robinson (Fall :40). In the bracket semifinals, Clements avenged a loss from earlier in the season, taking down Fort Scott High School’s Reylee Cagle (Fall 4:13).
“It was a really good, tight match,” Campbell said of Clements triumph over Cagle. “It was close, battling back and forth for the first and second periods. Then, Reese ended up catching her, and turning her in the third to win the match. It was a good, hard-fought match.”
In the title tilt, Clements was upended by Columbus’ Addison Saporito (Fall 3:56).
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to for that match,” Campbell said. “But Reese had a really good day overall.”
After winning two of three matches on the day, the star freshman upped her record to 24-6.
“Reese is a technician on the mat; she’s a smooth wrestler,” Campbell said. “She works hard on her technique, and wants to perfect the art of wrestling.”
Cuin, a senior, was toppled in her opening match, falling to Rossville freshman Keera Lacock. But Cuin bounced back, making quick work of Eudora’s Kyleigh Musick (Fall :37). In the consolation semifinals, Cuin bested Erie’s Breanna Ross in the second period (2:35).
Cuin then squared off in a rematch with Lacock in the third-place match, winning via fall (1:55). The victory moved her to 18-7 overall.
“She came back and got a little bit of vengeance,” Campbell said. “Andrea is really aggressive and physical. That really plays to a lot of her strengths. She wrestles with a lot of confidence, and is always looking for ways to score. I think that’s something that allows her to be successful on the mat.”
Cuin and Clements will spend the upcoming week gearing up for State, scheduled for Feb. 26 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
“Really, it comes down to making sure we’re fresh and we’re peaking — we’re at the top of our game,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the program has come a long way since its inception last season.
“Overall, it’s kind of night and day from last season to this season,” he said.
