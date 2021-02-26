ROBERT MAGOBET
robert@chanute,com
In the first games of the season NCCC baseball was able to get off to a perfect start versus Ottawa University on Thursday at Hudson Field.
In Game 2 that completed the sweep, NCCC won 7-1 thanks to some very good pitching by right-handed freshman pitcher Brady Pacha, who before Thursday’s game, hadn’t pitched a competitive game in two years due to the pandemic. Pacha pitched a complete game (seven innings) with five strikeouts, one walk and one earned run.
Pacha, who pitches a four- and two-seam fastball, somewhat a curveball and a changeup, mostly in the low-80s, said a few of his pitches were on.
“My fastball and curveball was working really well. My changeup was a little off, but I can say that my defense really helped me out today,” Pacha said after the game. “... It feels awesome. My first game here as a Neosho Panther was awesome...”
It was also awesome for the Panthers to back up a good pitching performance with some good pieces of hitting. The Panthers racked up six hits, including a 2-for-4 and two-RBI performance by freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers. Sophomore centerfielder Khalil Thrasher was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Sophomore shortstop Daegan Brady hit 1 for 3. Freshman pinch hitter Austin Arceneaux registered a 1-for-1 day and freshman designated hitter Tyler Dinges produced a 1-for-4 outing.
These hitters inflicted damaged early and often. NCCC had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a Thrasher single that scored sophomore third baseman Andrew Brautman from third and freshman left fielder Drew Miller from second.
Two innings later in the bottom of the third — Ottawa freshman catcher Angelo Florendo hit a solo home run in the top of the third — Wiemers doubled, scoring Thrasher from third.
The bottom of the fourth is when it came all crashing down for Ottawa.
Already up 3-1, Brady advanced to third thanks to Ottawa junior right-handed pitcher Tony Oreb’s wild pitch. And it was Brady who scored from third after freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin reached on a fielder’s choice.
Wiemers then smacked an RBI-single and scored Miller from third. Thrasher and Wiemers in the same inning would go on to score on wild pitches by Oreb to put the score up to 7-1 — the game’s final score.
“Daegan, who was pretty good all day, he led off with a hit,” 35th-year NCCC head baseball coach Steve Murry said. “Then he walked Drew. Then he walked Khalil. Then Mason hit the little bouncer back that probably would have been a double play ball if he hits it hard, but he didn’t. Then Wiemers came up with a big hit, then you’re dealing with baserunners everywhere. Wild pitching. We weren’t great the second game — left a ton of people on. Had good hitters up in key situations and just didn’t get it done, whereas the first game, we got it done every time.”
Game 1
Neosho’s first baseball game of the year wasn’t even close.
The Panthers manhandled Ottawa by a score of 18-3. Miller chalked up a 3-for-4 day with a three-run home run, a double and five RBIs. Brady was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Lundgrin had a 3-for-4 (double and triple) day with four RBIs. Wiemers hit 2 for 3 (triple) with two RBIs. And freshman catcher Ivan Witt tallied a 2-for-4 game and three RBIs.
Freshman starting pitcher Jordan Linderer had two strikeouts, four walks and three earned runs in four innings pitched. Freshman right-handed pitcher Andrew Hansen didn’t give up any earned runs in an inning pitched.
“Starting with pitching, Jordan got off to a very rocky start. And again, he hasn’t thrown in two years, but he walks the first two, and then he gives up a hit, and so he gives up three in the first, and I thought he pitched really well after that — first inning was gross but then he decided he wanted to pitch,” Murry said. “Brady, Miller and Lundgrin all had three hits, and most of them were extra-base hits. They just showed up in big spots, and we didn’t leave many runs...”
Miller’s three-run home run came in the bottom of the fourth, which contributed to five runs in the inning overall. Miller smoked a two-run double in the bottom of the third, racking up two of the five runs in the inning. And Lundgrin had a two-run triple in the bottom of the first, which was the third inning NCCC scored at least five runs.
Wiemers also had a two-run triple in the bottom of the second that produced two of the three runs scored.
Overall, Neosho amassed 16 hits to Ottawa’s one.
Offense makes the highlights. But less mistakes is what was eye-popping to Coach Murry. NCCC in two games didn’t commit an error.
NCCC (2-0) will compete against Northeast Community College in a four-game series the next two days. Today, the Panthers will play 1 and 3 pm, while on Sunday, the games will be noon and 2 pm, with all games being at Hudson Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.