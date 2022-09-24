Ty LEedyyy

Chanute's senior running back Ty Leedy (21) jukes a defender during a home matchup against Pittsburg on Sept. 9, 2022.

 Kynleigh Chard | The Comet

ULYSSES — A six hour drive was not enough to slow down the Chanute offense during a matchup with Ulysses, as the Blue Comets took advantage of big chunks of yardage to take down the Tigers via a 40-8 win Friday evening.

Coming into the matchup as a perennial rushing squad, the 1-2 Ulysses Tigers were prepared to give the fourth-ranked Blue Comets a run for their money by exploiting Chanute’s main weakness. Early struggles with dive plays inside from the Chanute defense gave the Tigers a glimmer of hope.

