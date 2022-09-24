ULYSSES — A six hour drive was not enough to slow down the Chanute offense during a matchup with Ulysses, as the Blue Comets took advantage of big chunks of yardage to take down the Tigers via a 40-8 win Friday evening.
Coming into the matchup as a perennial rushing squad, the 1-2 Ulysses Tigers were prepared to give the fourth-ranked Blue Comets a run for their money by exploiting Chanute’s main weakness. Early struggles with dive plays inside from the Chanute defense gave the Tigers a glimmer of hope.
“We were just not playing as a unit all the time and had some guys running upfield and out of plays.” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “We talked at halftime about playing together as a unit up front and limiting running lanes.”
But, when perfect play calling led to a 70-yard touchdown pass from junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster to senior wide receiver Dagen Dean, most of that hope went away. Chanute’s first drive of the game led with a pitch to Seamster after motion. The same play on the second drive looked much the same, with Seamster dropping back instead of taking the ball on the ground, finding Dean wide open
“The play call came about last weekend while watching film.” Frazell said. “We noticed the corners would fly up on outside run plays and thought we could get a quick score out of that play. After a long bus ride we wanted to start fast and get some points on the board early.”
Dean finished the game with three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Seamster was effective in all three facets of the offense, adding 156 yards receiving and 11 yards rushing to his touchdown pass.
“If they get doubled, we will run the ball and throw to other wide receivers,” Frazell said of Dean and Seamster. “That only leaves five to stop the run, so teams will have to pick their poison so to speak.”
Seamster also finished out the fourth quarter under center, giving Blue Comet fans a taste of who might take over for senior quarterback Eric Erbe next year. Erbe will be sorely missed when his senior campaign is finished, as he went 11-for-15 in the air for over 200 yards, adding a few scrambles on the ground.
“It was a little tougher night running the ball. Ulysses kept seven players in the box so we knew the passing game would be good numbers-wise,” Frazell said. “They did a pretty nice job considering they were outnumbered all night.”
Three straight four-and-outs from the home team left the Tigers with their backs against the wall in the first half, before a forced fumble inside the 5-yard line gave them another shot. After a long drive down the field, Chanute’s senior wide receiver Trey Dillow was unable to hold on to the ball after a redzone reception.
But, when Ulysses running back Aidan Alvarado over-eagerly took the first handoff on the next drive and bobbled the pigskin, sophomore linebacker Cade Small corralled the ball inside the endzone to make it a three score game.
Alvarado did redeem himself on the next drive, helping Ulysses march down the field to their lone score of the game. After opening the drive with a 53-yard run saved by sophomore defensive back Quinton Harding, Alvarado put up six points on a 2-yard run.
A team that does not like to punt, Ulysses instead elected to go for all but one fourth down. The Tigers were far from successful in that plan, as the Chanute defense stopped them in all but one attempt at the conversion.
Harding finished the night with a team-high nine tackles, including multiple stops at the line. Senior linebacker Wyatt Costin added six tackles, while senior defensive tackle Hunter Burt stepped up to grab a pair of tackles for loss, joining in on nearly every gang tackle at the line of scrimmage.
“Hunter is getting better and better with his technique each week, and I don’t know if he fully understands what he is capable of yet,” Frazell said of the senior. “He’s very strong and athletic and can be a force in the middle of our defense.”
When Ulysses did open up the pass game, it was completely ineffective. Quarterback Justin Dellagado was 0-for-5 in the air, including a late interception hauled in by Chanute’s junior defensive back Talan Hayes in the fourth quarter.
Senior running back Ty Leedy was hot on both sides of the field once again, posting nine tackles of his own and taking 11 rushing attempts for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one coming on a 40-yard play after breaking numerous tackles.
“Ty ran the ball hard all night and finally got a big one in the second half,” Frazell said. “Once again, (their numbers inside) limited what we could do in the run game, but he kept us balanced and made some big plays on both sides of the ball.”
Penalties were not necessarily an issue for Chanute in this matchup, but with all five yellow markers against the Blue Comets coming on defense, defensive coordinator Don Epps has some cleanup work to do before the postseason.
A less highlighted aspect of Chanute’s gameplan, is the addition of senior kicker Jaxson Vaughan from the boy’s soccer squad. After missing week one due to double-duties, Vaughan has been near-perfect during PATs and kick-offs, grabbing a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff in this game.
Up Next
Chanute is back on the road next Friday, when the Blue Comets (4-0) head to Independence to take on their league foes in the Bulldogs (1-3). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Emmot Field.
Box Score
Chanute 6 14 20 0 - 40
Ulysses 0 8 0 0 - 8
Scoring
Q1 (CHAN) 1-yard run by E. Erbe, PAT no good (6-0)
Q2 (CHAN) 70-yard pass from K. Seamster to D. Dean, 2-pt no good (12-0)
Q2 (CHAN) Fumble recovery by C. Small, 2-pt pass from K. Seamster to T. Dillow (20-0)
Q2 (ULYS) 2-yard run by A. Alvarado, 2-pt run by J. Degollado (20-8)
Q3 (CHAN) 7-yard pass from E. Erbe to D. Dean, 2-pt no good (26-8)
Q3 (CHAN) 40-yard run by T. Leedy, PAT good by J. Vaughan (33-8)
Q3 (CHAN) 3-yard run by T. Leedy, PAT good by J. Vaughan (40-8)
