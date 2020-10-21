EMPORIA – Knowing that the Emporia Municipal Golf Course’s greens were particularly fast on chips and that one has to be short the moment the golf ball hits the ground, in a calm, cool and collected manner, senior Chanute High School golfer Jerlyn Kustanborter aimed at the front of the green before executing a chip shot with her sand wedge from 55 yards out that ended up about 8 feet away from hole 18.
Kustanborter’s fleeting moment and last shot tallied her score of 177 and a seventh-place finish, her highest finish in State play. In other State golf results from Emporia on Monday and Tuesday, senior Timmen Goracke shot a 195 and claimed 28th place, junior Megan Kueser ended up with a personal best of 200 and 35th place, junior Janessa Varndell registered a personal best of 213 and 45th place, and junior Kateyln Caldwell cemented a personal best of a 239 and 56th place.
Chanute as a team finished in sixth place with a 785 overall, with Winfield (first), Wamego (second), Andale (third), Buhler (fourth), and Anderson County (fifth) rounding out the top five. Topeka Hayden, Towanda and Concordia were all behind Chanute in the standings.
“I was excited for myself because I had felt like I had played well enough to stay in the top 10, and then my final putt, when I made it, I was sad, but real excited because I knew it was my last tournament and I knew it was the last time I would play for the high school,” Kustanborter said. “But I’m still excited for myself because even though I didn’t play well, I still got through the day and finished well.”
Chanute also captured another piece of history. This year’s Lady Blue Comets became the first ever back-to-back regional champions and the first team to compete on day two of the State golf tournament.
In preparation for State, the Lady Blue Comets went as a team to play a practice round at Emporia on Friday, CHS head golf coach Trevor Ewert confirmed. At that time, CHS golf coach Bill Woodard, whose experience and expertise was an immense help this year, and Ewert went over their notes when they charted the course the week before.
“It was invaluable for the ladies to see these notes and the course prior to completion on Monday,” Ewert said. “We were able to identify targets for our tee shots and club selection for each girl on each hole, as well as making note of trouble areas on the golf course. I’m thankful that Brad Waggoner was able to get the greens rolling very quickly at Stone Creek here in town for the last couple of weeks, because that gave us an excellent comparable speed to what we saw on Emporia’s greens.
“Additionally, the early practice round and cool temperatures gave the girls an opportunity to practice swinging in multiple layers of clothing, as the temperatures for Monday and Tuesday would dictate dressing warm, something we hadn’t had to deal with so far this year.”
Chanute’s tee times on Monday started later than usual with CHS’ first golfer teeing off at 11 am and the last at 11:40 am. Conditions for Chanute’s players were chilly, but there wasn’t much wind, which was helpful.
“Our message to the girls was to not think about the results, but rather take the tournament one swing at a time, focusing just on the next shot,” Ewert said. “The day started very well for our whole team, each posting scores that were comparable or better than their average.”
But as the tournament wore on and got to the back nine, play quality started to diminish. One reason was that Chanute was forced to wait, sometimes 20 minutes or more, on groups in front of them. Ewert said that pace really slowed the momentum that had built on the front nine and saw a few higher scores on the back than the front. When the dust settled on day one, Chanute was the last team off the course and the Lady Blue Comets were sitting at a respectable sixth as a team, while Kustanborter was fourth as an individual.
Day two
For Chanute, day two was an earlier start. Instead of being one of the last teams to tee off, Chanute was in the first group with a 10 am tee time, Ewert said. Once again, Chanute went with the mentality that they would take it one swing at a time and not focus on some of the struggles from the back nine on the day before.
Again, the weather was cool and the greens were fast.
“The three juniors all played very well,” Ewert said. “Timmen and Jerlyn played well, but each had to overcome a little adversity within the round and scramble a bit to catch up. Overall, each girl improved greatly on their performance from State last year.”
Days one and two resulted in improving over last year’s day one performance by 23 strokes, and then bested that score by a few strokes more on day two.
“I’m extremely proud of the work the girls put in this season,” Ewert said. “They did an amazing job at coming together as a team and focusing on their golf game and needed improvements, especially over this past week. We will greatly miss the team leadership from our two seniors, Jerlyn and Timmen, next year. Not only could we rely on quality scores from them, but they each played a key role in keeping the team focused, but also having fun.
“They have continued an excellent legacy of Comet golfers and I wish them the best as they finish out their senior year. I am greatly encouraged by the improvements our juniors have made through this year. Not only did they improve their skill set and golf game, but they also improved their awareness of the game. They are much better at interpreting the course and understanding what that dictates when they step onto the tee box, fairway, or green. I hope we can continue this legacy that has been established and look forward to mounting a defense of our regional title next season.”
Kustanborter’s future
Kustanborter, 17, has at least three colleges that have offered her golf scholarships. With just three credit hours needed for an Associate’s degree, Kustanborter said she wants to go to Fort Scott Community College, complete the three credits and play golf for a year. Baker University has also offered a scholarship, and she is thinking about potentially going there as well.
The senior attributes her choices to playing college golf, her senior high school golf success and a steadfast approach to her strong ankle that she had surgery on in March, to Woodard, Ewert, her parents and the team.
“(Woodard’s) like the main reason why I am where I am, and why I played so well,” Kustanborter said. “And then our head coach Ewert, he really, at the State tournament, he is really good at keeping my head on (straight). A few times I was crying, because I was upset with what I was doing, but he kept me focused. And then my parents, they are always pushing me to get better. It’s just really nice I have a strong support system.
“I want to say I’m really proud of my team and how close we’ve gotten this year, but after I was done, I was bawling because everything hit me. It was my last tournament. And I knew I didn’t play to my expectations and all the girls came over and hugged. It’s really a family team. We got so close this year.”
