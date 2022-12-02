YATES CENTER – New coaches for both Altoona-Midway Middle School basketball teams figured there would be some growing pains as their inexperienced young squads opened up their respective 2022-23 schedules.
Those concerns were validated as both squads dropped their season debut matchups to the Yates Center Wildcats in a doubleheader here Tuesday afternoon.
Yates Center defeated Altoona-Midway 50-11 in the boys contest. Earlier in the afternoon, the Jets fell by a 37-2 score in the girls game.
Boys
The Wildcats notched a 50-11 win over Altoona in the nightcap. Yates Center took advantage of a cold shooting night by the Jets to roll to an easy victory.
“It was their first game, and the kids were rushing their shots a little bit. We had 29 attempts and only made four,” noted first-year head coach David Batzer. “If we can improve on that we’ll have a chance to be pretty good.”
Taj O’Connor led the Jets in scoring with six points on a pair of three-point baskets. Chance Carter had a strong inside game for the Jets, pulling down 11 rebounds and blocking three shots.
“Chance was a beast for us down low,” Batzer said.
Carter finished with three points while Zach Good added two for the Jets. O’Connor pulled down six rebounds and had three steals, while Chance Mustain finished with three boards and two steals.
“We were definitely overmatched by a much more seasoned and experienced team,” Batzer added. “But I felt like we settled down in the second half which should carry over into our next game at Chetopa.”
Girls
In the girls game, Yates Center raced to a 27-0 halftime lead and used that momentum to coast to the 37-2 victory.
Mika Parsons netted a second-half field goal to account for Altoona’s only points. Despite the final score, first-year head coach Amanda Odell was pleased with her team’s effort and attitude.
“For three-fourths of these girls having never played basketball before, I think they did awesome,” Odell said. “We learned so much last night that we will be able to build on. The girls never gave up and fought hard to the end. I am very proud of all of them and excited to see them grow as a team and individuals.”
Sandra Morales pulled down three rebounds for the Jets, while Parsons had two caroms and a steal. Harmony McFarland also added a steal.
“Yates Center has already played half their season, so with this being our first game, I think the girls got a feel for what basketball is all about,” Odell noted.
The teams also played two quarters of a ‘B’ game, with Yates Center squeezing out an 8-6 win. Morales scored all six points for the Jets.
Up Next
Both junior high teams were slated to travel to Chetopa Thursday evening to take on the Green Hornets.
