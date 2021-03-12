Neosho County women’s basketball was able to compete with Seward early on Thursday evening, but in the end, the absence of three regular players proved to be too much.
The Saints took full advantage, winning 136-56 over the Panthers at home – the worst defeat for NCCC since the 2016-17 season. In their eighth straight loss to Seward, freshman guard Tanay Williams scored a team-high 11 points and had four rebounds, freshman guard Mike’Ya House contributed 10 points and three assists, and freshman guard Sadie Govan racked up nine points, including a 3.
But the absence of three for the fifth straight game was just too insurmountable. NCCC head coach JJ Davis knew that.
“We need our three sophomores, and it’s hard,” Davis said. “When you lost Bri (Briona Jensen), and you lose Destiny (Stanford), it’s just hard. That’s our starting point guard. A lot of kids are getting quality minutes that wouldn’t have. That’s just good for them. It’s good that they’re going to get those (minutes). It’s a heck of a group. And they keep playing hard. They keep doing the things that we ask them to do. Seward is really good. We knew that.
“I’m proud of my kids. They didn’t have to play this game. This was a makeup game and they chose to keep playing, so there’s a lot of different things. There’s a lot of people that wouldn’t have played this game. But we wanted to play the game regardless, and I’m proud of them. I want them to be better. They want to be better. We just got to keep getting better every single day. And I just need us to get better. And if they keep on working hard every day, keep doing their stuff every day, keep playing the way we’re supposed to, we’re going to be all right.”
NCCC ended the first quarter down 27-18, but the Panthers were outscored 41-12 in the second. There were too many turnovers, and Seward was shooting well, both twos and 3s. The Saints shot 10-of-16 from downtown in the first half, and then 9-for-23 in the second half, while their overall field goal percentage was 24-for-40 (60 percent) and 25-for-54 (46.3 percent) in the second half.
Seward took full advantage of Neosho’s 39 turnovers, often reversing the rock and getting clean, open looks. The Panthers often struggled to bring the ball up the floor.
The Saints made it difficult by full-court pressing for much of the game, and they had seven players in double-figures.
Leading the way were Seward sophomore guard Sierra Lynch, who had a game-high 21 points, sophomore forward Sydney Wetlaufer had 19, and sophomore forward Sierra Morrow added 18 points.
Seward’s coach is Todd Ciochetto, who Davis met at the Johnson County Classic in 2019 when Ciochetto was at the helm of North Iowa Area Community College. Learning from Davis, Ciochetto shows a level of deference to the NCCC coach.
“Neosho came out and played good basketball and they got us a little bit,” Ciochetto said. “We weren’t matching up, they got the ball in the net. They tried running with us. And that’s why I respect JJ. He’s a good coach. Obviously, they’re missing kids and they’re overmatched, but they played hard. We can shoot the ball extremely well and we haven’t been. We kind of talked about confidence and getting the right shots. And we did. We have a lot of kids that can play, a lot of kids that can score.”
These same players competed with Ciochetto at North Iowa – the No. 1 seed in the National Tournament two years ago– so there is chemistry there.
NCCC, on the other hand, was missing guard Destiny Stanford, forward Briona Jensen, and forward Jeanelle Brown. Stanford has a torn ACL, Jensen broke her foot and Brown has a grade 2 sprained ankle. Not having them resulted in the team turning the ball over too much, being out-rebounded 37-27, and shooting close to 38 percent.
NCCC (3-10, 2-9) will play Independence (11-4, 9-4) today at 2 pm at home.
Seward: 27 41 39 29 - 136
NCCC: 18 12 13 13 - 56
Williams 11, House 10, Haley Perkins 6, Aubrey Ball 7, Govan 9, Adelia Timmer 2, Daniella Duran 2, Eytcheson 4, Rajone Callahan 5
